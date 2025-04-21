Unrivalled access to Italy’s fashion industry for GEMS students through Italian Industry and Commerce Office agreement



Joint opportunities for academic, cultural, and creative exchange will emerge through the partnership



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has signed an important new partnership agreement with the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE (IICUAE), creating unique opportunities for collaboration with Italy’s most prestigious fashion institutes, education organisations, and globally recognised fashion brands.The agreement was formalised at a recent signing ceremony in Dubai, where both parties committed to deepening cultural, educational, and commercial ties between the UAE and Italy. The initiative was made possible in large part thanks to the instrumental efforts of Ms Roberta de Santis, Director General of the IICUAE, who played a key role in coordinating and facilitating the agreement.



The IICUAE, a non-profit entity officially recognised by the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, brings with it a network of elite institutions and renowned fashion houses, offering GEMS Education students and schools unrivalled access to this world of opportunity.



Through this partnership, GEMS Education will explore a wide range of initiatives, including student and faculty exchanges, joint programmes with leading Italian universities, and unique access to Italy’s luxury fashion sector – from internships to brand partnerships and creative workshops.



The collaboration will also see both GEMS Education and the IICUAE promote their missions at key events and platforms in both countries.



Mr. Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “Italy has long been a global leader in both education and fashion – two worlds that we at GEMS believe can inspire creativity, innovation, and excellence in our students. This partnership opens doors to some of the most respected names in these industries and reflects our commitment to delivering world-class experiences and opportunities to every learner wherever their passions and talents lie.”



Mr. Stefano Campagna, President of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE, commented: “We are proud to join hands with GEMS Education, a leading light in global education, to bring together our countries’ shared passion for learning, creativity, and culture.



“Italy is not only a world leader in many sectors of business but in culture as well and GEMS is the best partner for us to bring this culture to the UAE. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit students, educators, and institutions on both sides.”The announcement marks another significant step in GEMS Education’s ongoing international outreach and follows a series of initiatives designed to enhance its students’ global outlook, future readiness, and exposure to real-world industries.



About GEMS Education



Every day, GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from more than 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who in turn have influenced countless millions of lives, GEMS has been recognised as one of the most impactful companies in any sector globally.



Founded in the UAE in 1959 and now the largest and most respected K-12 private education group in the world, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds.



What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Chairman and Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his sons, Dino Varkey, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Varkey, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, continue to provide vision, insight and strategic leadership across the organisation.



Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.



Each year, GEMS students graduate to join the world’s leading universities. Over the past five years alone, they have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries – including all eight Ivy League institutions in the United States and all 24 Russell Group universities in the United Kingdom. GEMS alumni have gone on to successful careers in all sectors around the world, including a large proportion reaching CEO and C-suite status.



For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Leen Haffar, Senior Account Executive, Four

Leen.Haffar@four.agency | +971 52 364 1578 | +971 4 568 3444