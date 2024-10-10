Dubai UAE: Geidea, one of the region’s leading financial technology companies, is proud to announce its return as a Gold Sponsor at Fintech Surge 2024, the top-tier event showcasing the future of fintech and digital transformation in the financial services industry. The event will take place from October 13 to October 16 at Dubai Harbour, where Geidea will share its thought leadership through key speaker sessions focused on the future of finance.

Geidea’s participation highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of fintech innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and shaping the industry's future with scalable and secure solutions.

“Fintech Surge is the ideal platform to engage with forward-thinking leaders and innovators shaping the future of financial services,” said Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager at Geidea. “As the fintech landscape evolves rapidly, staying ahead means embracing technologies like embedded finance, digital regulation, and CBDCs. We look forward to sharing our knowledge, and collaborating with key stakeholders to unlock new opportunities, and contribute to the ongoing innovation that will drive growth across the region’s digital economy.”

Geidea will have its top experts participating in several key panel discussions, offering attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insights into transformative financial trends and technologies. Attendees can join the following sessions:

From ‘Next Wave’ to ‘Tide’: The Case for Embedded Finance​

Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager, GCC

Monday October 14 | 12:15 | FINTECH SURGE – FUTURE OF MONEY – Hall 10 ​

Speed of Light—Building & Regulating the Future of Digital Finance​

Azra Ahmed, Group Chief Risk and Compliance ​

Monday October 14 | 13:50 | FINTECH SURGE – FUTURE OF MONEY – Hall 10

The Whirlwind Momentum for CBDCs​

Sujit Unni, Group Chief Operating Officer

Monday October 14 | 13:50 | FINTECH SURGE – FUTURE OF MONEY – Hall 10​

For more information about Geidea visit https://geidea.net/ae/en/.

About Geidea:

Geidea is a leading fintech payment service provider, licensed by the Central Bank of the U.A.E., offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals, and business management solutions for SMEs in retail and digital commerce, currently serving over 650,000 merchants worldwide. Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, the company is rapidly expanding across the region, with over 1500 employees and operations in the UAE and Egypt, catering to both financial institutions and small and medium businesses.

Geidea believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission of empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage, and grow their businesses, which lies at the heart of Geidea's ethos. Additionally, Geidea has become the first non-bank entity in the Kingdom to obtain an acquiring license from the Saudi Central Bank “SAMA,” enabling it to provide financial services directly to merchants and small and medium enterprises.

For more information, visit us at geidea.net/ae/en/