Project expected to be among the most efficient power plants in the Kingdom, delivering up to 314 tons per hour of steam and up to 320 megawatts (MW) of electricity for Jafurah natural gas production operations

GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT) completed the rollout of the 7HA.01 gas turbine equipping the plant, making it the first H-Class gas turbine to be completed locally in the Kingdom

ADIPEC, Abu Dhabi, UAE: In conjunction with ADIPEC 2025, GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) announced that Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant (ISPP) achieved the start of commercial operations. The plant is located approximately 125 kilometers southeast of Dammam, Saudi Arabia. GE Vernova provided a holistic solution including the core power plant equipment, its 7HA.01 gas turbine, and a service agreement for 20 years, including maintenance and supply of parts aiming to manage all aspects of the engine’s lifecycle.

The facility is expected to be among the most efficient power plants in Saudi Arabia.

The cogeneration process maximizes energy output by capturing and reusing excess heat or steam. The plant is expected to deliver up to 314 tons/hour of steam, as well as up to 320 megawatts (MW) of electricity to support Jafurah gas field operations. By 2030, the Jafurah gas field is expected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates, as well as over 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day.

“Significantly increasing gas production capacity over the next decade will positively contribute to the Kingdom’s energy mix and support self-sufficiency in gas supply as demand for power continues to grow in residential and industrial sectors,” said a representative of Doosan Enerbility. “The development of the Jafurah gas field was a very ambitious project and as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company we’re proud to have supported it.”

“This project, featuring GE Vernova’s first H-Class gas turbine completed in Saudi Arabia, has contributed to the local economy by creating direct and indirect jobs and expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East & Africa. “Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, we are proud the turbine was completed and delivered from GESAT, advancing local industrialization and strengthening the Kingdom’s power sector.”

Since its establishment in 2017, GESAT has played an important role in meeting the Kingdom's demand for gas turbines, specifically through the localized completion of high-performance F-class and H-class gas turbines, and the manufacturing of post cast components and accessory modules.

GESAT was formerly a joint venture between Dussur and GE Vernova. In September 2024, GE Vernova acquired Dussur’s shares to continue enabling economic diversification, localization, high value exports, and talent development efforts in the country to support the Kingdom’s goals under Saudi Vision 2030. The facility is a part of the GE Manufacturing & Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus.

GE Vernova has contributed to the development of the Kingdom’s energy infrastructure for approximately 90 years. Today, the company’s investments in the country include the Khobar Integration Facility (KIF) for grid solutions and the GEMTEC campus, which houses a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, the MENA Decarbonization Center of Excellence, and a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center for the remote monitoring of power generation assets, in addition to GESAT.

GE Vernova is a Gold Sponsor at ADIPEC 2025, taking place November 3–6 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE. At stand 7135 in Hall 7, the company is showcasing technologies that help maintain reliable, affordable, and secure electricity systems; increase access to power; reduce carbon emissions; and enable communities to thrive. Solutions highlighted include flexible lower‑carbon natural gas fired turbines and their use of hydrogen fuel or integration into carbon capture systems, direct air capture (DAC) technology, synchronous condensers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), power conversion solutions, and SF₆‑free switchgears. The stand will also feature grid applications with GridBeats™ – AI/ML‑enabled digitalization, grid automation, and other advanced solutions, like GE Vernova’s GridOS® orchestration software.

© 2025 GE Vernova and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

GE and the GE Monogram are trademarks of General Electric Company used under trademark license.

