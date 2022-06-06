Dubai, UAE: HID Global, in partnership with GE Hydro and Asygn, has developed a highly intelligent and robust RFID tag solution that allows customers in the renewable energy sector to optimize availability and prevent unplanned outages. The tag’s rugged design presents opportunities in applications with industrial-grade requirements.

Located in severe environments, hydropower installations typically have aging connections between the rotor poles, which can exhibit drastic temperature rises and cause unplanned failures in production, among other challenges. In order to measure temperatures, deformation and improve monitoring reliably, GE Hydro required both an antenna and a sensor chip embedded into a rugged tag that would not deform or fail during equipment operation.

Asygn, a leading developer and semiconductor integrated device manufacturer (IDM), created a special UHF RFID chip integrated into HID Global’s tag technology. The chip captures temperature but can also get strain measurements when HID’s tag forwards that data contactless to an RFID reader. Due to the special environment and high rotation speed of the equipment, traditional wired or infrared measurement solutions were not applicable.

After detailed design reviews and validation testing, the final solution will work as an intelligent gateway capable of calibrating, collecting, filtering, averaging and transmitting data locally. Then, GE Hydro’s Asset Performance Management software platform, which features machine-learning capabilities, aggregates and analyzes the data, providing a unique intelligent reading of generator components that could not have been measured in operation before.

With this technology, GE Hydro’s customers can push the hydropower equipment to its limits and enhance network power factor, lowering the risks of unseen bad connection temperature rises during rotor current increase, which are critical in today’s intricate electric grid systems.

The new use case of the rugged tag was the winner of the renowned 2022 AIM Case Study Competition in the RFID category. AIM is the global industry alliance and standards organization focused on RFID, barcoding, smart devices, and other automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies.

“The collaboration with HID Global and the project was great, because GE focused on the constraints, the context of usage and the handling and modelling of the data, while HID focused on the design requirements of the tag, meeting all specifications in terms of performance and integrity within harsh environments” said Vincent Bouillet, in charge of IIoT and advanced technologies development at GE Renewable Energy Hydro Organization.

"Our field application and engineering teams worked closely with Asygn and GE Hydro to meet the unique requirements of this project, and the result is an innovative RFID Sensor tag design that can benefit many other large industrial applications,” explained Marc Bielmann, HID Global’s Sr. Vice President and Head of IDT.

GE Hydro plans to install pilots all over the world and collect data on customer sites, as well as provide associated services for machine eligibility, RFID integration, bonding, and data collection.

Read the full story for details about this unique deployment and click here to learn more about HID Global’s RFID and Sensing solutions.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID Global’s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID Global’s technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About GE Hydro

GE Hydro is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Renewable Energy, a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. GE Hydro provides a full range of solutions for small and large hydropower installations, including machinery and equipment sensor integration, testing and measurements, and data interpretation through its Asset Performance Management (APM) platform. GE Hydro’s customers around the world include integrators and government-owned companies, federal utilities, independent power producers and investors.

About Asygn

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Asygn provides products and design services to semiconductor IDM, sensor-systems integrators, labs and start-ups in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Asygn has recently launched the AS321X series, world’s first UHF RFID chips, enabling battery less sensing applications. Fully compliant with RAIN RFID infrastructures, the AS321X chips feature an analog interface for connection to external sensors and on-chip sensors such as temperature, strain, humidity, ambient light, magnetic field, motion or electrical contact.