Dubai, UAE: Lufthansa Technik Middle East, GE Aerospace and Etihad Engineering have joined forces to develop a qualification program that will offer UAE nationals hands-on experience and career pathways in the aviation sector.

The agreement signed during this week’s Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central unites Lufthansa Technik Middle East, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Engineering in a shared commitment to develop a comprehensive Maintenance Training Program (MTP) that will empower the UAE’s local talent pool with career opportunities in aviation MRO.

Developed in collaboration with Lufthansa Technical Training, the Maintenance Training Program is specifically tailored to address the technical qualification requirements of the UAE’s aviation workforce. The program will combine classroom lectures with on-the-job training, covering key topics including airframe structures, aircraft maintenance and engine fundamentals. Lufthansa Technical Training’s renowned expertise in academia, together with Lufthansa Technik Middle East’s technical capabilities, will deliver high-quality, industry-relevant training to prepare the next generation of skilled aviation professionals for successful careers in aircraft maintenance.

Daniel Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Engineering, said: "This partnership marks an exciting step forward for the UAE’s aviation sector. Our joint efforts with Lufthansa Technik Middle East and GE Aerospace will help nurture homegrown talent, while introducing new technologies and practices to benefit the entire Middle Eastern MRO community.”

Aziz Koleilat, President & CEO of GE Aerospace for the Middle East, Türkiye, Eastern Europe & CIS said: “At GE Aerospace, we are proud to partner with Lufthansa Technik Middle East and Etihad Engineering to support our shared commitment to developing local talent and advancing the UAE’s aviation sector. By bringing together GE Aerospace’s global expertise with our partners’ strong regional capabilities, we’re helping build a new generation of Emirati aviation professionals, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a center of aerospace excellence.”

Upon successful completion of the training program, graduates will have the opportunity to join Lufthansa Technik Middle East, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Engineering as part of their emerging workforce. By providing recruitment pathways and practical training facilities, the three collaborating entities are instrumental in accelerating Emiratization within the aviation sector.

Ziad Al Hazmi, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik Middle East said: “We are deeply grateful to the UAE for its steadfast support, and we are committed to giving back to the community by investing in the growth and development of local talent. Working alongside Etihad Engineering and GE Aerospace, we are fostering an environment where local professionals can thrive, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of global MRO excellence.”

This strategic agreement underscores the partners’ commitment to advancing career development in the UAE, and advancing expertise in airframe and aircraft maintenance. Together, Etihad Engineering, GE Aerospace, Lufthansa Technical Training in cooperation with Lufthansa Technik Middle East are paving the way for greater participation of the homegrown workforce in the technical fields of aviation, contributing to the sector’s continued advancement.

