The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre recently announced the launch of its "International Fellowship in Arbitration and Arbitrators Qualification" program.

This distinguished program, officially accredited by the Centre, is designed to empower participants in securing high-profile employment opportunities within local, regional, and international commercial arbitration Centres. With a focus on elevating participants' expertise in crafting international arbitration agreements, identifying and addressing gaps, and clarifying the fundamental principles of international arbitration rules and their practical applications, the program also aims to enhance the prominence of Gulf and Arab arbitrators in international commercial arbitration Centres.

The Centre has announced that the fellowship program is scheduled to commence on February 24, 2024, at 6:00 PM, and it will span three months and will be conducted through a remote attendance system. It will comprehensively cover crucial subjects in the domain of commercial arbitration, including the principles, procedures, and laws associated with commercial arbitration, as well as ethical considerations within the field of commercial arbitration.

Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, the Secretary General of the Commercial Arbitration Centre, stated, "This program is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills essential for working as internationally qualified commercial arbitrators. It includes a series of engaging lectures and workshops facilitated by a panel of experts in the field of commercial arbitration. The sessions will delve into various topics, including arbitration procedures, evidence analysis, decision-making, and international arbitration laws."

"Upon successfully completing the program, participants are awarded a certificate accredited by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre. This certificate serves as a testament to their competence and preparedness to actively engage in commercial arbitration processes. The program aims to attract a diverse group of trainees from across various GCC countries to contribute significantly to the advancement of the commercial arbitration profession in the region, fostering increased confidence in the commercial arbitration system as a viable alternative for resolving commercial disputes.”

Dr. Al Hamad urged all those interested in joining the program to submit their applications through the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre website, emphasizing the numerous advantages it offers, as the program is overseen and delivered by a select group of international experts and arbitrators specializing in commercial arbitration, and comprehensively addresses all fundamental topics in the field, and it is officially endorsed by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre.

Dr. Al Hamad extended the Centre's warm wishes to all applicants, encouraging them to not only succeed but to thrive, achieving the scientific and professional benefits they aspire to through this outstanding program.

For more information, please contact the Corporate Communications Department:Email: press@gcccac.org