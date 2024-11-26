Shoppers earn one Skywards mile for every three dirhams spent at Gate Avenue

Underscores Gate Avenue’s reputation as a key lifestyle destination offering an exclusive retail mix.

Dubai: Gate Avenue at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Dubai, is partnering with the Skywards Everyday app, the retail and lifestyle offering from the award-winning Emirates Skywards loyalty programme to reward its visitors with Skywards Miles.

This partnership is part of DIFC’s larger vision to provide the best lifestyle experience in Dubai, where visitors can enjoy world-class shopping, retail, and leisure amenities at Gate Avenue, all while earning Skywards Miles. Shoppers can explore Gate Avenue’s unique blend of international brands, UAE home-grown retailers and exclusive boutiques, along with a diverse range of dining options to suit every taste. Notable brands include Avanti, BR Performance Studios, Cara Jewellers, Chic Nonna, Dan John, Doppelganger, D’lish, Game Nation, Jashanmal, La Petite Ani by Chef Izu, Mamafri, Minutes, Mumuso, N.Bar, The Editor's Market, Warehouse Gym, X Beauty and more.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments Ltd, said: "Gate Avenue's participation in the Skywards Everyday programme underscores our commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and enhancing engagement through unique benefits and experiences. This partnership solidifies Gate Avenue's status as a premium lifestyle destination, offering unmatched opportunities to earn Skywards Miles while enjoying exceptional retail, dining, and more."

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: "This collaboration with Gate Avenue is a significant milestone in expanding our Skywards Everyday offering. With this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to reward our members for their spending across dining, shopping, beauty and wellness, services, leisure and entertainment. Members can use these Miles instantly for Emirates or partner airline reward tickets, upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, and more.”

Start earning Skywards Miles at Gate Avenue in three steps: Download, save a payment card, and earn Skywards Miles

To start earning Skywards Miles, visitors first need to download the Skywards Everyday app, available on the IOS App Store and Google Play Store. After logging in using Emirates Skywards membership details, members can add and save up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card numbers on the Skywards Everyday app.

Visitors will earn Miles on every purchase made with any saved payment card across all participating Gate Avenue stores. Members earn 1 Skywards Mile for every AED 3 spent across categories including retail, dining, beauty, wellness, services, leisure and entertainment. Emirates Skywards co-branded cardholders can earn even more Skywards Miles on the same purchase.

Festive offer

To celebrate the partnership launch, visitors can win thousands of Skywards Miles at Gate Avenue this festive season. Visitors at Gate Avenue need to spend a minimum of AED 50 until 5 December 2024 to enter a draw to win Skywards Miles, with the grand prize of up to 100,000 Skywards Miles.

With an abundance of shopping and dining options, Gate Avenue will be perfectly complemented by the partnership with Skywards Everyday and provide even more reason to shop, dine and relax at DIFC’s Gate Avenue.

The launch of this partnership with Skywards Everyday comes after the launch of Emirates’ City Check-In and Travel Store in 2023, which makes DIFC not just a place to shop and dine, but a full-service lifestyle and travel hub.

About Gate Avenue

Gate Avenue at DIFC is one of Dubai's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, offering premier retail and dining experiences and fostering the new economy while celebrating culture and community.

Gate Avenue hosts over 100 diverse concepts, encompassing retail, dining, fitness, art, and entertainment, this destination showcases unique offerings, including exclusive concepts, Emirati and homegrown brands.

Open seven days a week, with selected retailers and wellness brands, Gate Avenue offers unparalleled convenience and a vibrant metropolitan experience.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards has more than 33 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.

With the Skywards Everyday app, members can earn Miles on the go with more than 300 participating partners and over 1,000 outlets in the UAE across luxury and high-street shopping, fine and casual dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, grocery, pharmacy, and services. Members are rewarded with 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent with all partners except grocery and pharmacy which offers 1 Mile for every AED 5 spent.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, gift cards, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can't buy experiences.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

Burson

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | nisha.celina@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae