Gargash Motors, a leading distributor of premium and luxury cars and the authorized distributor of GAC Motor in the United Arab Emirates has proudly unveiled the exquisitely crafted all-new M8 at an event held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. The event was attended by the management of Gargash Group, GAC Motor, and members of the press.

The all-new M8 is setting new standards of luxury within the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment, combining cutting-edge technology, superior comfort, and a sophisticated design. Offering an unparalleled driving experience, catering to all customers and businesses who demand the very best in style, performance, and versatility. The M8 boasts a plush cabin meticulously designed to accommodate up to seven occupants in supreme comfort. Highlighting its luxurious interior are the two captain seats in the rear, which are fully retractable and offer ventilation along with state-of-the-art 10-point massage system, ensuring that every journey is an experience of utmost relaxation and indulgence.

The M8 is powered by a high-performance 2.0 Turbo engine delivering 248 horsepower, paired with a smooth 8-speed transmission for an exhilarating drive. The interior features a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster. It is equipped with high-end driver assistance and safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assistance, Rear Car Approaching Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, a Surround View Monitor, and patented 360-degree all-around airbags. The M8 is available in two exquisite interior themes: bright white, and red & black, each with distinct seats and trim panels.

Morgan Sunderland, General Manager at Gargash Motors, added, “Our mission is to introduce vehicles that not only inspire curiosity but also seamlessly combine style, comfort and advanced features. Our partnership with GAC Motor upholds our ongoing quest for excellence, complemented by our technical excellence and service network that fulfill the extraordinary promise of the new M8, with an exceptional ownership experience.”

Zhang Yongming, General Manager of GAC Middle East, highlighted the significance of this occasion in his words. “The M8, our latest addition to the lineup, ushers in a bold and exciting chapter for GAC Motor, signifying an era marked by heightened confidence in our brand's values and an assertive global strategy. With a seating capacity of up to seven and the ability to slide all three rows of seats, the M8 ensures flexibility and comfort for all passengers, catering to various usage scenarios with ease.”

The all-new GAC M8 is now available at Gargash GAC Motor showrooms across the UAE, in three exterior colors: White, Gold, and Black. Explore the advanced technology and sophisticated design that make this vehicle stand out.

About Gargash Group

Since 1918, the Gargash Group of Companies has established itself as a leading business enterprise with a portfolio diversifying into automotive, real estate, and investments. Gargash successfully introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, and SIXT Rent a Car in addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, and construction equipment & power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial, and industrial property management assistance.

About GAC MOTOR

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 176th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for eight consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

If you would no longer like to receive mail from us you can Unsubscribe