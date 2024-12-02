Fulkrum, a leader in inspection, expediting, auditing, and technical staffing services, announces the launch of its new entity in Iraq. This significant milestone comes as Fulkrum secures a multi-million USD contract to provide surveillance services for a major Gas Hub development project in the region.

The new entity, registered in Basra, enhances Fulkrum’s presence in Iraq and strengthens its ability to bid for and secure large-scale contracts. With this fully incorporated local entity, Fulkrum aims to improve service delivery for new and existing clients, including several leading operators in the region. This strategic expansion is a key step in advancing Fulkrum’s operational capabilities across Iraq’s growing energy sector.

Fulkrum’s Regional Manager for the Middle East and Caspian, Muhammad Tayyab comments on the success, saying “The launch of our Iraq entity highlights our dedication to the region. Being locally based allows us to streamline operations and deliver customised services that meet the evolving needs of our clients. This positions us to better support our existing partners and pursue further opportunities with key operators in Iraq.”

Fulkrum has already made significant progress, having secured a significant contract for a major gas hub development project in Iraq. The project, set to be executed in phases, will play a key role in the country’s energy infrastructure. The first gas processing train is designed with provisions for future growth, ensuring scalability in plant layout, Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS), and power infrastructure. Fulkrum’s scope of work includes monitoring quality control, quality assurance, expediting, project & procurement management and other activities. Muhammad Tayyab adds, “This major project is a significant win for Fulkrum and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our team in Iraq. We are proud to contribute to a project that will enhance the region’s energy capabilities and are committed to delivering our high standards of service throughout its execution.”

Fulkrum’s new entity, along with this latest project success, reflects the company’s commitment to growth and excellence in delivering inspection and quality services for large-scale energy projects across the globe.

About Fulkrum

Fulkrum provides comprehensive expertise in the provision of inspection, expediting, auditing and technical staffing services across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas and new energy markets.

Established in 2011, Fulkrum operates in five key regions - the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and has a proven track record working with some of the world’s leading Operators, EPC contractors and service providers.

For more information visit: www.fulkrum.com