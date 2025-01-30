​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, part of the globally renowned Fujifilm Corporation, participates at Arab Health 2025, taking place between 27 and 30 January at Dubai World Trade Centre. The company showcases its latest innovations to empower medical professionals with the latest imaging technologies in early screening, detection, and diagnostics.

Fujifilm is committed to streamlining clinical workflows, enhancing the quality of medical care and advancing early detection and preventative healthcare solutions. By combining innovative image processing technologies, AI-driven advancements, and practical applications in Ultrasound, Endoscopy, Radiology Imaging systems, Healthcare IT systems, and In-Vitro Diagnostic solutions, Fujifilm empowers providers worldwide to detect diseases early and transform the future of healthcare.

Fujifilm’s involvement in the region’s largest and most influential healthcare event is a testament of the company’s commitment to transforming healthcare practices across the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception, the company’s healthcare arm has pioneered state-of-the-art systems, services and solutions from healthcare IT systems to radiology imaging systems.

At this year’s exhibition, the company is focusing on advanced technologies and solutions such as: Digital Mammography System – Amulet Sophinity which is designed to enable the efficient workflow for screening with AI technology, CAD EYE AI powered computer-aided diagnosis for endoscopy, a revolutionary early cancer detection technology that provides real-time colonic polyp identification and characterization through AI-driven deep learning, and μTASWako i30 comprising high-risk biomarkers (HCC-Hepatocellular carcinoma) revolutionizing immediate liver cancer screening.

These innovations are widely adopted by specialized practitioners and have become synonymous with cutting-edge healthcare and wellbeing advancements across the region.

Commenting on Fujifilm’s participation at Arab Health 2025, Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa said: “Our participation at Arab Health 2025 further underscores our long-standing promise to promote best-in-class healthcare practices in the MEA region.

In parallel, we also launched the Fujifilm Technology Centre in the UAE in 2020, which is the first of its kind one stop regional centre to showcase our turnkey products and service. This centre does not only act as a landmark for healthcare excellence but it’s also where we carry hundreds of seminars, workshops and trainings as a living proof of our commitment to knowledge sharing”.

The company continues to be a trusted partner for both private and governmental medical care providers, and health authorities across the region.

Leveraging its rich heritage of innovation, the company seamlessly integrates scrupulous Japanese manufacturing traditions and cutting-edge advancements. With over 90 years of expertise, the Japanese company continues to provide best in class imaging solutions, encompassing graphic communications, photography, broadcast cameras, lenses for binoculars, cameras, and Non- Destructive Testing (NDT) solutions.

