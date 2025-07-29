Dubai, UAE: Fuelre4m has announced a strategic partnership with Five9nes.io to power VIRDIS, its next-generation AI-driven distribution platform set to transform how fuel reform solutions are deployed globally.

At the heart of VIRDIS is a bold vision to ensure any registered vessel receives Re4mx, Fuelre4m’s emissions-reducing nano-biotech fuel additive. This takes place within two weeks, and notably anywhere in the world. Through real-time data ingestion, predictive analytics, and intelligent supply chain automation, the VIRDIS + Five9nes alliance is redefining what is possible in global fuel logistics.

“VIRDIS marks a major leap forward for Fuelre4m, and our partnership with Five9nes is the engine behind it,” said Rob Mortimer, Managing Director of Fuelre4m. “By combining our fuel optimisation technology with Five9nes’ digital infrastructure and AI expertise, we’ve built a scalable, intelligent system that delivers efficiency, speed, and sustainability. It’s a blueprint for how clean-tech and digital can work hand-in-hand to drive real change.”

“The partnership between Five9nes and Fuelre4m represents a pivotal advancement in digital transformation for the energy sector,” said Ali Kazmi, CEO of Five9nes.io.

“As Fuelre4m's exclusive digital solutions partner, we're combining their industry leading expertise with our advanced data analytics and AI capabilities to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration will enable more efficient, data-driven operations while supporting Fuelre4m's mission to revolutionize energy management and sustainability.”

The VIRDIS platform, powered by Five9nes.io, introduces a suite of cutting-edge innovations that elevate Fuelre4m’s global operations. These include a real-time data pipeline that enables scalable vessel telemetry processing and seamless logistics coordination, as well as predictive demand modelling that leverages AI to accurately forecast fuel requirements and align Re4mx supply with real-world demand. In addition, the platform offers full automation and operational visibility, digitising workflows and providing end-to-end oversight across the distribution network. Together, these capabilities underpin a smarter, faster, and more sustainable approach to global fuel logistics.

This partnership enables Fuelre4m to deliver cleaner, faster, and more efficient energy solutions to ports, maritime operators, power generators, rail systems, and public transport networks, all while aligning with global ESG goals.

Fuelre4m’s (Fuel Reform) product range, re4mx (Reform Mix) is a powerful, completely organic, fossil fuel reforming nano-biotechnology that enhances the combustion process in engines. By breaking down impurities and complex hydrocarbons in liquid fossil fuels, the technology ensures a more efficient and cleaner burn, resulting in increased power output, lower fuel consumption, and a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Fuelre4m’s Re4mx increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, Fuelre4m ensures that companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combatting climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

Five9nes:

A boutique digital management firm comprised of a team of passionate, multi-disciplinary digital executives, many with backgrounds from Fortune 50 corporations and leadership roles within FAANG. With years spent at the forefront of technology and digital transformation, we've joined forces to offer our collective expertise to clients seeking impactful and transformative change. We recognized that while large organizations offer exceptional learning grounds, they often face barriers that limit profound impact. At Five9nes, we break free from these limitations, offering agility and an adaptable mindset to focus purely on transforming our clients' businesses and bridging the gap between strategic vision and practical, scalable solutions.

Our competitive advantage stems from our team's seasoned technical and business leadership across disciplines such as site reliability engineering, cloud architecture, cyber security, AI/ML & data analytics, and digital transformation. This diverse background allows us to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to each engagement, understanding both intricate system details and broader organizational goals. We don't believe in one-size-fits-all solutions; instead, we offer personalized engagements leveraging deep industry knowledge, advanced technical skills, and a proactive, hands-on partnership approach. Our mission is to empower clients with the strategies and tools needed to excel in a competitive market, delivering practical, sustainable solutions designed for long-term impact.

For more information: https://www.five9nes.io/

