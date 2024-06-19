Dubai - Fuelre4m, the UAE pioneering force in sustainable energy solutions, is proud to announce its latest expansion into Africa, marked by a strategic partnership with GiGi Investments (Pty) Ltd. This development underscores Fuelre4m's commitment to advancing environmentally friendly energy solutions while making significant strides in global market penetration. This expansion comes hot on the heels of Fuelre4m's recent expansions into Qatar and South America, signalling a productive and continued global presence.

Managing Director of Fuelre4m, Rob Mortimer, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation in Africa. Our mission at Fuelre4m is to redefine the future of energy consumption whilst positively impacting the enormous global efforts that are underway to reduce associated greenhouse gases, and this new partnership marks another significant step towards achieving that goal."

Fuelre4m's expansion in Africa will be spearheaded by GiGi Investments (Pty) Ltd, a privately owned Johannesburg-based investment company with interests in regional mining, industrial, and maritime products and services. With its 10-year track record of building world-class industrial brands, GiGi has the necessary market access and experience to manage the rapid growth expected from the benefits that FuelRe4M brings to consumers of diesel, HFO, and other carbon-based fuels.

Graham Russell, CEO of GiGi Investments, states, “Having engaged extensively with Rob and the world-class team of FuelRe4M, we are delighted to have been appointed as their partner in the markets that we understand so well. Given the significant reliance in many African countries on petroleum fuels for power generation for both utility grids and industrial microgrids such as mining operations, as well as transport and mining fleets, we have been able to convince consumers of the significant cost savings and GHG reductions that can be achieved by FuelRe4M products. Our target markets include high-volume consumers in mining operations, the marine & shipping industry, as well as the general road and rail freight industry.”

Fuelre4m is renowned for its groundbreaking fossil fuel reforming technology, which utilises 100% organic nano-biotechnology to make fossil fuel consumption more efficient, affordable, and environmentally friendly. By offering innovative solutions to industries powering vehicles and generating electricity, Fuelre4m is reshaping the landscape of sustainable energy.

In a world increasingly concerned about climate change and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, Fuelre4m emerges as a game-changer. Recognising the necessity of continued fossil fuel use for the foreseeable future, the company's innovative approach ensures that the process is cleaner, more efficient, and cost-effective, aligning with global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies.

The expansion into Africa marks a significant milestone for Fuelre4m as it continues to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future. With its unwavering dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship, Fuelre4m is poised to make a profound impact on the energy landscape, both regionally and globally.