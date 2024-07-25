United Arab Emirates – As the Olympic & Paralympic Games draw near, France is getting ready to shine more than ever on the global sport scene. Whether in football, rugby, tennis, cycling, judo or swimming, French athletes demonstrate excellence, creativity and performance… but the champions of French sport are not only its athletes. Meet the companies that make the French sport ecosystem.

In order to help these companies shine and thrive at a global level, Business France is proud to introduce the sport sector on its Marketplace, a multisectoral digital platform that connects business around the world with French suppliers.

A consistently growing offer

Only one month into its launch, the Sport Marketplace already offers hundreds of French products and services in all areas of sport: equipment, connected devices, infrastructure, coaching, health, services. The offer keeps evolving as the demand for specific solutions for professionals rises.

Professionals can get in direct contact with the suppliers, who are all thoroughly checked by Business France experts. The Business France team guarantees personalized support for companies’ import projects through tech support, sourcing assistance, as well as virtual events to exchange with the actors of the sector.

The sport sector of the Business France Marketplace is constantly evolving, with an offer growing and diversifying every day.

The unveiling of this new sector on the Business France Marketplace is a unique opportunity for businesses to discover the French know-how in the field of sport, and to enjoy solutions adapted to the needs.

Empowering the Global Sports Industry

The Business France Marketplace – Sports Solutions – is an online platform showcasing the latest in sports solutions and innovations from leading French brands. It offers athletes, coaches, and sports professionals worldwide access to premium products and services, leveraging France's expertise in sports technology and equipment.

"Our goal is to provide a seamless connection between global sports professionals and the finest French sports technology and equipment, enhancing performance and fostering innovation," Axel Baroux, Regional Director Business France Middle East.

A Hub of Innovation

The Business France Sports Marketplace epitomizes France's reputation for sports innovation. The platform features a diverse array of products aimed at enhancing performance, including cutting-edge technology and high-performance gear. Key features include:

Cutting-Edge Technology: Access the latest advancements in sports equipment, meticulously designed for peak performance.

Premium Quality: Explore products crafted with superior craftsmanship, trusted by top athletes worldwide.

Innovative Solutions: Discover groundbreaking sports solutions that set new standards of excellence.

Thousands of Vetted Suppliers: Connect with a vast network of rigorously vetted French suppliers, ensuring reliable and high-quality products.

A Platform Connecting GCC Sports Actors with Premier French Companies

With the emergence of global sports hubs in the region, the Business France Marketplace will contribute in :

Boost Athletic Performance: Equip athletes and sports organizations with cutting-edge technology and high-quality gear to enhance training and competition outcomes.

Drive Sports Innovation: Integrate state-of-the-art French sports solutions into local sports programs and facilities, fostering advancements in sports technology and practices.

Foster International Collaboration: Establish partnerships with leading French brands, promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise in sports technology and innovation.

Supporting the Olympic Spirit

With the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games approaching, the Marketplace embodies the Olympic spirit by providing access to world-class sports equipment. The platform celebrates the values of excellence, innovation, and fair competition represented by the Olympics. This initiative not only aims to foster connections between GCC region stakeholders and French professionals but also to promote global sports collaboration, embodying the Olympic spirit of excellence, innovation, and fair competition.

https://www.marketplace.businessfrance.fr/france-land-champions

-Ends-

About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France’s firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate €3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

For more details contact :

Siham MORCHID

Press Officer

siham.morchid@businessfrance.fr

Yasmina OUARI

Press Officer

Yasmina.ouari@businessfrance.fr