United Arab Emirates – French healthcare specialists are set to participate at Arab Health, the major trade show for the medical sector in the region, taking place from January 29th to February 1st , 2024. Bringing together 87 French companies under the French Healthcare banner, this collective presence aims to showcase their dedication to medical expertise.

Anticipating thousands of global attendees, the highly anticipated health exhibition in the Near and Middle East promises an unparalleled gathering. This year, Business France is supporting a French delegation comprising 87 companies across 3 French Healthcare pavilions, following the distribution pattern from the previous year:

Hall Za'abeel 2 hosts companies specializing in the medical equipment and device sector.

sector. Sheikh Rashid Hall accommodates companies focused on orthopedics, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation .

. Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 caters to companies specializing in the Imaging and Diagnostics sector.

French Influence on the Global Stage

In 2021, the French medtech market saw continued growth, mirroring the substantial need for cutting-edge medical solutions. Within the same period, France's medical market claimed 14.7% of the European market share, securing its spot as the second-largest market, trailing only behind Germany. Renowned for their prowess in various domains including medical devices, diagnostic equipment, medical imaging technologies, and healthcare IT solutions, French companies remain distinguished. France's stature as a European frontrunner, buoyed by a robust health infrastructure, was further reinforced.

Fostering Healthcare Advancements: A Collaborative Journey Between France and the UAE

The relationship between France and the United Arab Emirates in the healthcare sector is characterized by a growing collaboration, illustrating a strategic partnership in the medical field. The United Arab Emirates, as an economic and technological hub in the Gulf region, offer significant opportunities for French healthcare companies.

The UAE has developed state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and actively seeks to develop its medical services. French companies are commited to provide innovative technologies, high-quality medical equipment, and healthcare management solutions.

Axel Baroux, French Trade and Investment Commissioner, stated: "Witnessing the dynamic collaboration between France and the UAE in shaping the future of healthcare, the UAE is a strategic partner for France, encouraging mutual innovation and collaboration. Together, we contribute to the progress of healthcare, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for both nations."

French MedTech: Pioneering Innovation in the Healthcare Landscape

Post covid-related crisis, the French President Emmanuel Macron articulated France's medical vision succinctly: "France must lead in envisioning and manufacturing the medical devices of the future. It’s imperative for us to rank among the foremost in the healthcare sector." The ambitious France 2030 and Health Innovation 2030 initiatives set the goal of positioning France as the premier innovator in European healthcare. With the European medical technology market valued at approximately €140 billion in 2020, France aims to spearhead the health sctor..

The France 2030 strategy is crystal clear: to elevate the French healthcare industry's global prominence. This initiative allocates €7.5 billion over 3 to 5 years, with a specific €400 million fund earmarked solely for MedTech. In 2021, this market boasted a turnover of €30.7 billion, with exports accounting for €10 billion. International companies make up a quarter of the firms in France, contributing two-thirds of the sector's turnover, while over 85% of the sector's companies hail from French or European origins.

Incorporating digital technology into established medical devices stands as a significant innovation. As per a recent survey, nearly 42% of the surveyed companies have either already integrated connected medical devices or are presently engaged in developing digital solutions. This integration of digital technology into medical devices holds immense potential for enhancing healthcare efficiency.

Link to the catalog: https://businessfrance.jpm-associes.com/arab-health-2024

PARTNERS

Media Contact : Yasmina OUARI

​​​​​​Email: yasmina.ouari@businessfrance.fr

About French Healthcare

French Healthcare is an innovative public-private initiative aimed at bringing together players in the French healthcare ecosystem (businesses, researchers, healthcare professionals, public players, etc.) so that they can jointly promote their activities, know-how and technologies internationally. It contributes to promoting the French vision for global health, based on a humanist approach to care and fair and equitable access to health products and services. Business France, the national agency that supports the international development of the French economy, in partnership with the French Healthcare association and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is responsible for promoting the brand, which aims to co-ordinate a collective approach to stimulate international co-operation and promote France's strengths.

Follow French Healthcare:

#FrenchHealthcare

Website: www.frenchhealthcare.fr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FrHealthCare_EN @FrHealthCare_EN

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/french-healthcare-en/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdrw3oNFv14OfOeP3SmFujg

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has 1,500 employees in France and 55 other countries. It relies on a network of public and private partners. Since January 2019, under the reform of the public export support system, Business France has provided French SME and mid-cap support to private partners in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, Philippines and Singapore.

For more information: www.businessfrance.fr @businessfrancemiddleeast #BusinessFranceMiddleEast