Dubai, UAE – FORM Hotel is proud to announce that it has been titled as the “Best Luxury Art Boutique Hotel” under the Continent category at the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards ceremony.

The award for the Best Luxury Art Boutique Hotel was presented to a team member of FORM Hotel during the extravagant gala ceremony held at Swandor Hotels & Resorts Topkapi Palace in Antalya, Turkey on October 22nd followed by a grand dinner where members of hotels across the globe got the opportunity to connect and network with each other while celebrating the grand successes of the night.

Adding to the growing portfolio of accolades, the World Luxury Hotel Awards is only one of the many awards FORM Hotel has achieved with many more to come in the future. The hotel was previously crowned “Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai 2022” in August by the highly acclaimed International Travel Awards and was awarded the “Traveler’s Choice Award 2022” by Trip Advisor in May.

Commenting on the spectacular win, Houssam Mansour, General Manager of FORM Hotel said, “We are extremely honoured and thrilled to have received this remarkable recognition by the World Luxury Hotel Awards and we express our heartfelt gratitude to the team. I am very grateful to our excellent staff members for their hard work and commitment that contributed to this huge success and with our sincere efforts, I am sure we will continue to achieve great heights. We strive to offer exceptional service to our valuable guests without compromising on quality.”

Every year, the World Luxury Hotel Awards continues to set high standards by recognizing the outstanding performances of hotels in the hospitality industry. Partaking in awards provides an opportunity for hotels to strengthen their brand image, elevate their presence in the market and retain a loyal clientele while showcasing their unique selling points. Achieving an award in the highly competitive market also plays a significant role in boosting the confidence and comfort of the guests in staying at the hotel.

Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition and has achieved 16 years of excellence. The awards feature over 100 award categories where over 300,000 travellers, guests, and industry players get the opportunity to vote each year during a four-week period to select the winners.

