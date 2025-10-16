DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Foresee Solutions, a leading UAE-based technology consultancy in the Middle East, has signed a distribution and integration partnership with Yonyou, one of China’s biggest providers of enterprise management solutions and cloud services, at GITEX Global in Dubai this week.

Under the partnership, Foresee Solutions will offer Yonyou’s transformative ERP solutions across the Middle East to organizations in sectors including construction, manufacturing, food & beverages, and retail and distribution.

The collaboration aims to support businesses in achieving greater operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable growth through a range of advanced solutions tailored to the specific needs of companies in the region.

Nizar Badwan, CEO, Foresee Solutions, said: “We see huge potential for Yonyou’s industry-leading platform and solutions throughout the Middle East. As one of the region’s longest established technology partners, we’re excited to leverage our unique understanding of the market and extensive network of customers to bring these new enterprise and dynamic solutions to the region.”

Founded in 1988, Yonyou offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across ERP, financial management, customer relationship management (CRM), and human capital management solutions. The company, which is headquartered in Beijing, currently has a footprint covering China, SEA region, Middle East, and Africa.

Robert Guan, GM of Yonyou MENA, Yonyou, said: “Yonyou’s ERP solutions feature deep localization and integration capabilities making them a popular choice for organizations across all sectors in Asia, and we’re excited to unleash these same capabilities in the Middle East, where we see huge demand for premium enterprise solutions for companies of all size that need solutions tailored for their specific needs.”

The collaboration brings together Youyou’s global technology capabilities with Foresee’s regional expertise and customer reach, establishing a strong foundation for innovation across the Middle East.

About Yonyou

Founded in 1988, Yonyou is a leading global provider of enterprise management software, cloud services, and digital solutions. Serving millions of customers worldwide, Yonyou is recognized for its innovation in ERP, HR, and industry-specific digital transformation.

Visit www.yonyou.ae for more information

About Foresee Solutions

Foresee Solutions is a leading technology and ERP consultancy based in the Middle East. With operations in four countries, Foresee Solutions boasts 30 years of leadership in the region. Foresee Solutions services several key industries, including construction, manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

Visit www.foresee.ae for more information.