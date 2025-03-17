Cairo: Contact Financial Holding, Egypt’s leading non-banking financial services provider, has been recognized by Forbes Middle East as one of the Top 50 Fintech Companies in the Middle East for 2025, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious honor. This achievement underscores Contact’s leadership in the fintech sector by providing innovative financial solutions that drive financial inclusion and support digital transformation across Egypt and the region.

Contact continues to solidify its position in fintech sector through an integrated approach to enhancing its digital solutions, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for individuals and businesses alike. Through its flagship application, ContactNow, App leverages AI to offer instant approvals and precise credit assessments. This advanced technology contributed to a 38% y-o-y increase in the total value of transactions made through the App in FY24, reflecting growing customer demand for Contact’s digital financial services.

Reinforcing its dedication to innovation, Contact has introduced Maestro program, a groundbreaking feature within ContactNow app that redefines installment payments. This program gives users full control over their payment plans through an interactive digital dashboard, enabling them to customize repayment durations, adjust administrative fees, and even lower interest rates to 0% by fine-tuning the administrative fee structures.

In addition to ContactCars.com, Egypt’s first specialized digital automotive platform, which sustained its impressive growth with monthly active users reaching 1.2 million in 2024, the platform also introduced Otlobha, a service designed to enable customers to purchase their desired cars at the best price and in the shortest time possible, solidifying its position as Egypt’s go-to platform for car buyers.

Building on its efforts to advance digital financial solutions, Contact established its electronic payments arm, operating under its umbrella "Contact Pay". As a leading provider of digital payment solutions, Contact Pay underscores the company’s strategic vision to enhance customer experience through key partnerships, reaffirming its continuous pursuit of cutting-edge digital financial solutions.

With this vision, Contact remains at the forefront of fintech innovation, advancing AI-powered digital tools that enhance efficiency and streamline financial solutions to better serve an expanding customer base and address evolving market demands.

Commenting on Forbes' ranking, Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, expressed pride in the company’s continued success, stating: “Securing our place among the region’s top 50 fintech companies for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strength of our digital innovation strategy.

He added: “At Contact, digital transformation is more than just a milestone, it lies at the heart of our vision for the future of financial services. We remain committed to developing cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive financial inclusion, accelerate digitalization, and deliver a seamless, efficient experience that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations, reinforcing their trust in our ability to provide innovative financial solutions tailored to their evolving needs.”

It is noteworthy that this recognition by Forbes Middle East is not the first for Contact. For three consecutive years, Contact has been ranked among the Top 50 listed companies on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. Additionally, Contact was honored as a sustainability leader in the Middle East, and Mr. Said Zater, was recognized as one of the top CEOs in the Middle East for two years in a row.