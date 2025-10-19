Leveraging AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities, Foodics will offer predictive solutions such as demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, and intelligent inventory management.

Riyadh — Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Foodics, the leading Cloud-based Restaurant Operations & Financial Management Platform in the Middle East, today announced a strategic commercial agreement valued at USD 10 million. Foodics will leverage AWS’s cloud computing infrastructure to support its expansion and accelerate the development of its own artificial intelligence (AI) solutions aimed at transforming the food and hospitality sector.

Through the agreement, AWS will provide the scalable and secure cloud infrastructure that forms the backbone of Foodics’ platform, enabling the company to integrate AI as a fundamental part of its SaaS Restaurant Management Solution offering. Foodics plans to apply this enhanced infrastructure to roll out its own AI initiatives - including predictive demand forecasting, intelligent inventory management, dynamic pricing, and AI-driven recommendations - to help restaurants optimize operations and financial management.

Ahmad AlZaini, CEO and co-founder, Foodics says “At Foodics, we see ourselves as a fintech-first SaaS platform with a mission to empower both SMEs and large enterprises in the F&B sector. This multi-million dollar agreement with AWS gives us the cloud and AI infrastructure to double down on predictive analytics — from demand forecasting to dynamic pricing and intelligent inventory management, and to unlock even more advanced capabilities in the future. These are not add-ons; they are part of the foundation that will redefine how restaurants of every size manage their operations and finances.”

Amr Masri, Country Leader, KSA, AWS, added, "This agreement with Foodics highlights the immense potential of cloud computing and AI to revolutionize the food and hospitality sector. AWS is proud to provide the foundational technology that will enable Foodics to accelerate the development of their AI-driven solutions, from dynamic pricing to intelligent recommendations, ensuring restaurants can operate smarter, more efficiently, and with greater financial control."

About Foodics

Foodics is the leading restaurant and payment tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their business. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD 170m in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

https://www.foodics.com/