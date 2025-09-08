Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Foodics, the leading restaurant management and payments technology company in MENA, will participate as a Platinum Sponsor at Money20/20 Middle East, one of the region’s most influential fintech events, taking place on September 15-17, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition Convention Center (RECC) in Malham, Saudi Arabia.

As a rising fintech force in the restaurant SaaS space, Foodics is joining over 450 global brands and 600+ investors at the event to showcase how financial technology is transforming F&B operations and enabling scalable, data-driven restaurant businesses across the region.

“Money20/20 Middle East is the perfect stage to share our fintech journey and connect with the ecosystem players shaping the region’s financial future,” said Ahmad AlZaini, CEO and Co-founder of Foodics. “At Foodics, we believe the future of F&B lies at the intersection of technology and financial enablement. By integrating embedded finance and contextual solutions into the restaurant ecosystem, we’re unlocking new possibilities for merchants, from seamless transactions to smarter access to capital, empowering them to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.”

The announcement follows a standout performance by Foodics in the first half of 2025. The company served over 33,500 active restaurant branches, marking a 23% YoY growth, and processed $6 billion in transactions, a 27% YoY increase. International operations outside Saudi Arabia also surged by 56%, reinforcing Foodics’ expanding regional footprint.

Foodics’ participation in Money20/20 Middle East underscores its growing influence in the region’s fintech landscape and its commitment to driving innovation in the F&B sector. As the restaurant industry undergoes a major digital shift, Foodics continues to lead conversations around financial enablement, operational digitization, and the future of hospitality technology. At the event, Foodics will showcase its latest solutions at a dedicated booth and take part in several high-profile panels, including: The Rise of Contextual Finance, Banking Without Borders, and Retail 4.0: Intelligence, Access & the New Loyalty. The company will also sign strategic MOUs with key ecosystem players and unveil breakthrough technologies designed to transform how restaurants manage payments, access capital, and scale efficiently across borders.

About Foodics

Foodics Group is the leading restaurant and payment tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their business. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD 170m in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.