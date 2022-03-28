Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Board of Directors of flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, ratified the company's strategic plan and approved raising the volume of its orders to 250 aircraft.

After reviewing the financial results for the year 2021, the Board praised the company's remarkable success in quickly recovering from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the efficiency of the executive management in managing the crisis restoring the pre-pandemic operating levels in record time.

Bander Almohanna, the CEO & MD of flynas, valued the Board of Directors' tremendous support, appreciating its confidence and ambitious vision.

"The decision of the Board of Directors of flynas to raise our new aircraft orders to 250 supports our effort to achieve the Civil Aviation Strategy, and expresses the Board of Directors' belief in the growth opportunities and positive perspective of domestic and international markets," Almohanna said.

"From our position as a Saudi air carrier, we see great opportunities for expansion supported by the strategic location of the Kingdom and the prospects opened by Saudi Vision 2030 for the air transport sector. This is reinforced by the launch of the Civil Aviation Strategy, which aims to increase the annual passenger traffic to 330 million and connect KSA with more than 250 destinations worldwide by 2030," he added.

Almohanna explained, "We will explore aircraft of different capabilities, to fly to new destinations increasing the connection of the world to the Kingdom, support tourism and contribute to the transportation of pilgrims and Umrah performers."

"flynas is currently in discussion with aircraft manufacturers in drafting agreements," he stressed.

After concluding these agreements, flynas will become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It will also be the largest owner and operator of modern aircraft in the region.

Almohanna indicated that the Board of flynas approved its international expansion within the new strategic plan and to explore the opening of new bases in several countries, which will serve as bases for flynas outside Saudi Arabia.

"flynas is classified as one of the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world, a position we have gained through operational efficiency and distinguished service we provide to our guests. We will work to share this experience and competence with new partnerships that we intend to establish in several locations," he added.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 35 aircraft, and it has transported more than 55 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.

Recently, flynas has achieved the highest rating in APEX Official Airline Rating, the non-profit organization, and ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of the low-cost airline in the world among 600 companies globally. It has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years and has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017 2018, 2019, and 2021 and also the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East in 2019.