Dubai, UAE: Flying Tiger Copenhagen, has opened its newest store at the iconic Mall of the Emirates, Dubai on 25th November 2022. The Danish brand’s efforts to provide quality and innovative products for a richer life whilst keeping affordability and sustainability at its core are brought to fruition by the AZADEA Group. The opening aims to strategically enhance the brand’s presence in the UAE; in line with their expansion roadmap for the GCC that will bring the company’s extraordinary products closer to customers in this region. The new store offers a reinvented exclusive shopping experience to its customers.

The brand opened its first store in the UAE earlier this year at Dubai Hills Mall. Martin Jermiin, CEO at Flying Tiger Copenhagen said, “We want to be where our customers are, our success has had an upward trajectory in the Asian markets, and we know there is a proven global potential. We are certain that this will add to the Flying Tiger Copenhagen portfolio and we are very excited about expanding our presence in this retail hub of the GCC - offering unrivaled opportunities in some of the most dynamic markets in the world”.

The Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s strategic partnership with AZADEA Group is a part of the brand’s vision for a global expansion plan. Flying Tiger Copenhagen's innovative approach to retail products opens a new, expanding market in the retail sector as part of AZADEA's ongoing efforts to offer leading lifestyle concepts and products to the Arab region. The brand is extremely pleased to partner with AZADEA for providing a transformed shopping experience to customers throughout the region.

Marwan Hert, President of the Lifestyle Division at AZADEA Group said, “I am delighted to see the very successful journey that Flying Tiger Copenhagen has realized so far with its second store launch at Mall of the Emirates. It is only the beginning of a very fruitful partnership, reinforcing AZADEA’s mission of providing its customers and people with an entertaining and exciting way of life. I am confident that with AZADEA’s commitment and excellence in execution, the new Flying Tiger Copenhagen store will enjoy a prominent placement in the brand's global footprint”.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s strong efforts in establishing itself as a sustainable, value-propositioned brand comes at an interesting cross-section for the city that’s often known for its ‘more is more’ lifestyle. The brand strongly believes in the circular economy of materials, where nothing goes to waste, and everything is used to feed a new product cycle. As a proud supporter of the United Nations Global Compact, Flying Tiger Copenhagen fully commits to conducting its business ethically and responsibly from sourcing, to shipping, to stores, to the final product. For them, it’s imperative that their customers know that the products are aligned with ethical, environmental, and social standards as well as safe to use.

Trine Pondal, Head of Sustainability & Social Responsibility at Flying Tiger Copenhagen states “We are on a very ambitious journey when it comes to sustainability. We want to be frontrunners in sustainable retail, and I am confident that through our partnership with AZADEA in UAE, we will have a strong foundation for continuing this journey together. It is increasingly more evident, that we all need to become more sustainable in everything we do. In Flying Tiger Copenhagen, we take this very seriously and we make sure that what we do is backed up by experts”.



The Danish brand’s roots trace back to a small store that opened in Denmark in 1995. Now, more than 30 years and 880 stores later, they’ve established their presence as a successful Danish variety retail concept across 31 countries including all franchise markets. Flying Tiger Copenhagen believes in connecting people through its products, that “A richer life doesn’t cost a fortune”. The offering in-store remains affordable with a variety that caters to everyone such as home, kitchen, electronics, gadgets, and party solutions.

For more information visit www.flyingtiger.ae

About Flying Tiger Copenhagen:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a Danish store chain. The first store opened in Copenhagen in 1995 and the chain now has nearly more than 880 stores. Its largest markets are Denmark, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. The chain sells a variety of items, ranging from accessories, toys, food, and hobby. Flying Tiger Copenhagen takes its name from the Danish pronunciation of the animal’s name ‘tiger’ which is known as ‘tier’, used to denote a 10-kroner coin. The purpose behind this was that all items cost 10 kroner in the first stores in Denmark.

www.flyingtiger.ae

About AZADEA Group

AZADEA Group is a premier lifestyle retail company in the Middle East and Africa. Since its inception in 1978, the Group has developed a substantial network of more than 600 retail stores representing 35+ leading international brand names in fashion and accessories, food and beverage, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia, and beauty & cosmetics. With over 10,000 employees, AZADEA Group operates across 13 countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates, along with an online retail experience website www.AZADEA.com.

For more information about AZADEA Group, visit http://www.azadeagroupholding.com/

