Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has launched its much-anticipated non-stop daily flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

With the start of three flights a week from the Saudi port city of Jeddah yesterday (October 1), followed 24 hours later by the first of four weekly services from the capital Riyadh, flyadeal now provides a new daily air bridge between the Kingdom and Syria.

flyadeal has been working tirelessly to secure the new operations following the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, which has for years been devasted by civil war.

flyadeal management led by Chief Executive Officer Steven Greenway joined airport executives at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for the launch celebrations.

In Damascus, inaugural flight F3 741 from Jeddah was welcomed to a traditional water salute, with celebrations attended by officials including His Excellency Abdullah Al-Horyes, Deputy Ambassador at the Saudi Embassy in Damascus, and Fadi Al-Junidi, Director of Air Transport at the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority.

Greenway said: “It’s a momentous occasion to finally launch our Damascus flights from two gateway cities in the Kingdom, long needed to help the many Syrians to travel back to their homeland and reunite with family and friends.

“With over two million Syrians living and working in the Kingdom, the restoration of air links provides great relief and will support the economic redevelopment of Syria as the country embarks on rebuilding its infrastructure attracting much-needed investment from the international community.”

flyadeal currently operates a modern fleet of 42 A320s from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations with more than 100 aircraft.

All flyadeal services to and from Damascus are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft in a single 186-seat Economy Class configuration.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 40 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.