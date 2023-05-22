The aircraft, 9H-FIVE, pronounced Nine-Hotel FIVE, will be immediately available for private charters to a global audience of discerning travellers, while based in Dubai.

Fly FIVE will reimagine the very best in sky-high travel allowing guests to experience the unique 'Vibe at FIVE' from the moment they take flight.

As with FIVE Hotels and Resorts on the ground, Fly FIVE invites guests to experience a fresh new in-flight entertainment experience in the air, allowing passengers to dine, entertain and invigorate in the most opulent and private environment.



A true ‘FIVE-Star’ experiential offering for the selective luxury traveler.



THE FIRST OF ITS KIND

The ACJ TwoTwenty Cabin is one of the most advanced, innovative, and technologically equipped aircraft cabins ever designed. 9H-FIVE will provide guests with a first-hand experience of the masterful combination of design, engineering, craftsmanship and luxury used to create a one-of-a-kind space for FIVE Hotel and Resort's newest home in the skies. From high-speed WiFi Connectivity to an entertainers' kitchen deluxe on-board shower and mega 55 inch TV screens for your ultimate viewing pleasure - Flying FIVE will perfectly showcase FIVE's award-winning hospitality.



IT'S TIME TO FLY HIGH, FLY FIVE

Amongst its bespoke features are 16 seats, a dining table for 8 passengers, a Master Suite with a King-sized bed and shower, and in-flight music - allowing guests to start experiencing the inimitable ‘FIVE-styled’ experience from the very moment they take flight.



ELEVATED PRIVATE AVIATION

Fly FIVE’s ultra-luxe and customised cabins are a reflection of FIVE’s luxury lifestyle hospitality and entertainment ethos. Extraordinary care and attention to detail has gone into constructing the Cabins – which truly reflects FIVE’s signature deluxe design styling and to provide an elite customer journey.



Flying FIVE will be an unmatched, flawless, curated experience for customers seeking the unique ‘Vibe at FIVE’ in the sky.



FLY FIVE. FLY GREEN

Fly FIVE has taken off into a new sustainability frontier. Committed to completely offsetting FLY FIVE’s annual emissions, the company has aligned itself with Nature-Based Carbon Credits, becoming a direct proponent of rainforest preservation and reforestation. By purchasing credits attached to forest conservation projects, FIVE has taken steps to safeguard our planet’s lungs and critical biodiversity.

"FIVE has the experimental spirit of the modernist vanguard, thus Fly FIVE is an exciting evolution of FIVE’s award-winning disruptive hospitality ethos,” says Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality. “With this customized, ultra-luxe, immersive private jet experience like no other, FIVE is once again delivering an elevated – and electric – customer experience for a worldwide diaspora.”

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a dare-to-be-different jet, equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines and a cabin that has been engineered and designed to make it the first of its kind. The spacious cabin boasts all the conveniences of modern luxury living, but in the sky.



Technology engineers at Comlux developed the most advanced cabin available today with streaming high-speed connectivity capability combined with luxury for contemporary comfort not found in many business aircrafts. Installed throughout the cabin, smart technology touchscreens provide all the comfort and conveniences right at your fingertips. The electro-chromatic window shades offer passengers unparalleled panoramic views of the world below, and full LED lighting is installed to perfectly customize the look and feel of the cabin, hour to hour and mile to mile to the passengers’ liking and unique tastes. The primary suite has been transformed to embrace a serene setting with a king-sized bed and spa-like shower for the ultimate experience in luxurious travel. Finally, the cabin features two ultra-large 55 inch screens, giving passengers entertainment that could rival in-home theater experiences.



With over 50% more cabin space, the brand-new cabin is inviting, comfortable and beautiful. Upon entering the cabin, passengers will be transported to an experience unlike anywhere else in the world. Each of their senses was delighted and invigorated by the feel of the plush seating, clean lines and high-level finishes that are prominent throughout the cabin.

FIVE Hotels and Resorts, which includes the hottest destinations in Dubai - the unrivalled FIVE Palm Jumeirah and the uber-cool FIVE Jumeirah Village, for a discerning group of travelers looking for an unrivalled luxury vacation experience that encompasses the iconic Beach by FIVE, Dubai's most Insta-Famous social pool and a chic penthouse lifestyle with 269 pools and Jacuzzis. Switzerland's ultimate dining and nightlife hotspot, FIVE Zurich showcases 45 luxurious suites and 42 suite sized lifestyle rooms with glittering skyline city views or lush forest views. Additionally, 62 'Amazing Rooms' will soon welcome guests to the Vibe at FIVE in Europe. FIVE's first international outpost hosts multiple international award-winning restaurants, a rooftop nightclub and buzzing outdoor social pool. Guests may detox before they retox at the lavish wellness spa with indoor pool and hot tub. Ready to launch in Q4 of 2023 is FIVE LUXE, JBR - a prime beach property in the heart of Jumeriah Beach Residence with sweeping sunset vistas of the Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. This uber-luxurious lifestyle destination will embody the authentic and unique Vibe at FIVE that global Millennials love. SENSORIA, ultra-luxe residences for discerning luxury aficionados at FIVE LUXE, JBR will continue FIVE's legacy of eco-conscious luxury living.