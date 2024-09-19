Fitness First appoints global design agency, LXA to enhance offerings for members

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fitness First, the leading health and fitness brand in the UAE and a dominant force in the Middle East for nearly two decades, has announced a bold expansion strategy and major enhancements to its existing clubs.

This initiative reinforces Fitness First's position as the region's premier fitness brand, reflecting its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and the continuous improvement of member experiences.

Strategic Expansion Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

In response to the growing demand for premium fitness services, Fitness First will be launching six new state-of-the-art clubs, the first four strategically located in key areas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi:

Dubai: Business Bay, Bay Avenue and Dubai Media City, Business Central Tower

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall and Forsan Central Mall

Two more locations will be announced very soon. This marks the start of an exciting period of growth and renovation over the coming period.

These new locations are set to enhance Fitness First's presence in the UAE, providing more convenient access to world-class fitness facilities for members in these thriving communities.

Partnering with LXA: Reimagining Fitness Spaces

To ensure the highest standards in design and functionality, Fitness First has partnered with global design agency LXA. This collaboration will see LXA apply its expertise in creating dynamic, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing fitness environments, not only in the new clubs but also as part of a vast refurbishment program across existing locations. By rethinking space management and optimizing layout designs, LXA will help Fitness First elevate the member journey, making each visit more engaging and enjoyable, with the member at the heart of the experience.

Innovative Enhancements to Lead the Industry

Fitness First’s expansion is not limited to physical locations. The brand is introducing a series of cutting-edge enhancements aimed at revolutionizing the fitness experience. From new fitness assessment programs that track member progress to digital fitness programs and virtual classes, Fitness First is embracing technology to meet the evolving needs of modern fitness enthusiasts.

The new clubs and refurbished locations will also feature upgraded equipment, functional training areas, dedicated studios for boxing, Pilates, and cycling, as well as wellness amenities like infrared saunas, ice baths, swimming pools, and outdoor gym areas. These offerings are designed to create a holistic health and wellness experience, setting new industry standards in the process.

Driving Growth and Innovation Beyond the UAE

As part of its long-term vision, Fitness First is actively exploring more new sites and acquisitions across the GCC. This expansion beyond the UAE highlights the brand’s commitment to leading the fitness industry not only locally but regionally, by offering innovative fitness solutions and unparalleled member experiences.

Mark Buchanan, CEO of Fitness First, commented: "As the largest operator in the UAE, our new clubs and enhanced facilities reflect our commitment to providing our members with the best possible environment to achieve their fitness goals. With these initiatives, we are not just expanding our footprint; we are redefining what it means to be a leader in health and wellness across the GCC."

With almost 20 years of experience as the best in the business, Fitness First continues to shape the future of fitness in the Middle East, blending cutting-edge innovation with a deep understanding of its members' needs. This latest expansion strategy is a clear statement of intent, positioning Fitness First to maintain its leadership and drive growth.

For more information and to find your nearest Fitness First club, visit https://uae.fitnessfirstme.com

About Fitness First:

Fitness First Middle East is one of the worlds most trusted and established health and fitness brands. Owned and operated by Landmark Group in the Middle East and North Africa, the brand has 47 clubs across 37 locations within the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Fitness First offers world-class amenities, including state-of-the-art exercise equipment, unlimited free group exercise classes, and personal training by internationally accredited fitness professionals.

The brand offers the latest innovations in the fitness industry to its members across its networks, with 90+ fitness experiences including proprietary signature programs, a full range of Les Mills classes, kids' activities, Swim Academies, Padel Tennis, Hot Yoga, Reformer Pilates, Water based Mind and Body group sessions, MYZONE, fully immersive Fitness screens, digital technologies and much more.

Fitness First has been a key player in the Middle East's fitness industry for almost 20 years, helping its members to GO FURTHER in LIFE.

