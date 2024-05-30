In a bid to empower talent in the communications and media sectors, the agency aims to empower emerging talent in the communications and media sectors

Sharjah: Marking a first in the UAE and the broader region, and in the efforts to bolster talent within the communications and media industries, the Department of Media Communication at American University of Sharjah (AUS), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and National Network Communications (NNC) have joined forces to develop a student-run agency located within AUS. This pioneering initiative will provide university students with exceptional real-world experience in the fields of advertising, public relations, marketing, and communications.

The collaboration between these renowned institutions and organisations is underpinned by a shared vision to propel and empower local entrepreneurial talent while cultivating the next generation of communication leaders. Sheraa, a prominent organisation in the UAE that empowers startups at every stage of their journey, brings a wealth of expertise and a diverse ecosystem of startups and stakeholders to the table. NNC, one of the region’s leading smart-communications agencies, headquartered in Sharjah, will leverage its specialised capabilities across the digital communications sphere to provide operational support, training, and mentorship to the student-run agency.

Dr. Sohail Dahdal, Head of the Department of Media Communication at AUS, said, “We believe that establishing a student-run agency will give our students an unparalleled opportunity to be connected to the industry. Working on real client projects and running their own agency not only ensures that they gain invaluable experience but will also instil the spirit of entrepreneurship in them. Having Sheraa and NNC onboard is the perfect partnership to ensure that students have the proper training and support they need. We are very proud to be leading the field in digital media education and this innovative initiative is a positive step that will give our students the edge.”

The student-run agency will be equipped with the latest technology and systems, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including social media management, content creation, market research, public relations, and more. Through a stringent selection process, chosen students will assume roles in editorial, media relations, creative, social media, filmmaking, as well as analytics and growth marketing, working collaboratively to deliver high-impact campaigns for a diverse portfolio of clients.

A new wave of visionary communicators

Speaking on the collaborative project, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, stated, “Through the region’s first student-run agency, we are empowering Sharjah’s homegrown talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry. Sharjah's longstanding strength in the creative industries is a testament to our rich cultural heritage and dynamic talent pool. By leveraging this strength, we aim to inspire our youth to excel in creative fields, driving progress that will ultimately contribute to a better and more prosperous future for all. We are committed to equipping today’s young talent with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce, while providing a platform for them to showcase their creativity and use their voices for positive impact.”

The transformative power of impact and change

Yousef Al Taweel, Founder and CEO of NNC, said: “Our partnership with the American University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) will establish the first communications agency of its kind in the Arab world, designed to empower the youth with skills that - as we know from experience - are pertinent to shaping our present and future”.

“At NNC, we believe that the future of communication is in the hands of young people who will preserve our history, lead our future, and enhance our position globally. Today, communication is not a mere practice, but a transformative power, which if wielded correctly, generates lasting impact. It creates change and fuels progress by voicing the collective interest of communities. This is where our confidence about communication’s ability to influence and build on world cultures stems from, and this is what our agency has been fostering through world-class communications practices,” he added.

This collaborative venture has the potential to make considerable impact within the industry, offering AUS students a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between academia and the professional world. With the backing of AUS, Sheraa, and NNC, the student-run agency is poised to become a foundation for excellence, redefining the future of communications in the UAE and the region.