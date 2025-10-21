Dubai, UAE — At GITEX Global 2025, First Driving Center (FDC), launched by First Security Group L.L.C., signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zero&One, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, to lead the implementation of a fully cloud-native digital ecosystem built on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone ahead of FDC’s official launch, positioning the center as a leader in digital road-safety infrastructure — with a focus on scalability, innovation, and operational excellence.

Implementing a Cloud-First Driving Ecosystem

FDC’s partnership with Zero&One reflects a clear commitment to building its digital foundation on the most reliable and secure cloud platform in the world. Through this collaboration, FDC is implementing key AWS-native solutions to support core systems — from Odoo-based ERP and content management tools to immersive training simulators and smart on-site services like cash kiosks.

The goal is to create a connected, cloud-first environment where both customers and operational teams benefit from speed, flexibility, and high availability — all while aligning with the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Enabling Innovation Through Modern Infrastructure

With Zero&One’s support, FDC is not only implementing cutting-edge technologies, but also adopting a delivery model designed for rapid innovation and long-term sustainability. Real-time insights, automated operations, and seamless customer interactions are being prioritized at every level of the digital architecture — ensuring that the experience is both intuitive and resilient.

This engagement also leverages Zero&One’s Next-Gen MSP framework, offering 24/7 support, continuous optimization, and an always-evolving cloud foundation to meet FDC’s growing needs.

“This partnership reflects our belief that true road safety extends into the digital space,” said Eshan Walia, CTO. “Together with Zero&One and AWS, we are building more than a driving center — we are building an experience.”

A Shared Vision for Smarter Roads

The MoU signed at GITEX Global 2025 signals a strong alignment between FDC’s ambition to become the UAE’s leading driving center and Zero&One’s mission to enable cloud innovation across critical sectors.

As the region continues to embrace smarter mobility and citizen-first public services, this partnership stands as a testament to what’s possible when forward-thinking organizations leverage cloud technologies to reimagine their industries.