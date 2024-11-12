Firoza Finance, a leading DeFi platform dedicated to ethical and accessible finance, has announced the upcoming full launch of its Shariah-compliant investment platform, Firoza, scheduled for November 11th. With over 2,600 early participants on the waitlist, Firoza’s launch will feature nine diversified investment pools designed to offer up to 20% APY, breaking down the traditional barriers to finance with an entry threshold of just $100.

Firoza’s platform bridges ethical finance and decentralized technology, empowering participants to invest confidently within Shariah-compliant guidelines. Each pool provides opportunities for investors to pool assets securely, benefiting from Firoza’s advanced smart contract framework that applies the Islamic Mudarabah principle – a risk-and-profit-sharing model that has been at the heart of ethical finance for centuries.

"We're thrilled to have collaborated with the LibFi team to make this happen," shared Alex Malkov, co-founder of HAQQ Network. "Together, we're creating a more inclusive and ethical investment platform, empowering everyone to participate in sustainable finance aligned with ethical values"

Firoza Finance is structured around features that prioritize transparency, security, and accessibility. Using DeFi protocols, Firoza represents Shariah-compliant investment pools where investors can earn steady returns. This new model caters to a broad range of risk appetites, where each investor can find an option that aligns with their goals.

An example of this approach is using smart contracts to manage Firoza’s Mudarabah investment pools. These pools are driven by automated contracts that execute fair and ethical returns distribution and ensure compliance with both Islamic financial principles and decentralized finance protocols. Investors can choose from nine different pools with returns ranging across various asset categories that allow them to diversify their portfolios.

Those who have joined the Firoza waitlist will undergo a KYC process to confirm eligibility for participation in the pools. Once verified, investors can select the pool that best meets their financial objectives. The minimum entry requirement is set at $100, making this an accessible opportunity for a wide audience, including those new to ethical investing.

Firoza is committed to high ethical standards and supports the development of financial stability in underserved regions while helping global investors explore new ways of achieving Shariah-compliant growth. With the rise of ethical and Shariah-compliant investments globally, Firoza’s approach offers a secure way for investors to engage in decentralized finance within the framework of Islamic finance. Through this accessible model, Firoza seeks to make an impact – as an investment platform and as a movement towards transparent and ethical finance.

About Firoza Finance

Firoza Finance is a trailblazing DeFi platform that combines the strengths of decentralized finance and Islamic finance principles. By leveraging smart contract technology, Firoza provides diverse investment opportunities that prioritize transparency, security, and ethical financial practices. This unique approach brings decentralized investment options to a global audience, fostering a sustainable financial ecosystem.