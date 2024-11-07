Cairo: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, recently hosted a media roundtable to share the latest updates and achievements of Easy Care, the leading health and beauty brand acquired by the group last year.

The acquisition of Easy Care aligns with Fine Hygienic Holding's strategy to expand its portfolio of high-quality products that meet evolving consumer needs, focusing on health, beauty, and personal care, while fostering sustainable growth, along with investing in the Egyptian market, especially as the group's investments have reached 6 billion Egyptian pounds.

The roundtable was led by Mohamed El-Demerdash, General Manager of Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals at FHH. The event covered topics related to the accomplishments achieved since acquiring Easy Care, including a record-breaking sales performance in the third quarter of this year, which doubled compared to the same period last year, as well as exporting 80% of Easy Care's production capacity to more than 30 countries around the world. Easy Care has also succeeded in enhancing its manufacturing footprint, with the local manufacturing components ranging between 45% to 65%, in line with the country's strategy to increase local manufacturing components.

“We are proud of our achievements since Fine Hygienic Holding acquired Easy Care nearly a year ago. With ambitious plans to boost sales and enter new markets, we are committed to supporting Egypt Vision 2030 to transform the country into a global export hub. We remain focused on innovation, investing in the latest technologies, and optimizing production processes to improve efficiency and competitiveness,” said Mohamed El Demerdash, General Manager of Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals at FHH.

Since 1999, Easy Care has been a key player in Egypt’s consumer goods sector, specializing in a wide range of health and beauty products including wipes, hair removal solutions, personal hygiene, disinfectants, and childcare products. FHH is currently developing new products under the Fine and Easy Care brands, set to be launched soon in the Egyptian market, and for export, to meet the needs of a broader consumer base that FHH has been serving for over 65 years.