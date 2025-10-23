Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announces a new strategic partnership with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the largest utility provider in the Middle East and North Africa, responsible for power generation, transmission, and distribution across the Kingdom, to accelerate innovation and sustainability within the global energy ecosystem. The partnership comes ahead of the 9th edition of the FII Institute flagship conference (FII9) in Riyadh from October 27–30, 2025, where global leaders from government, business, and academia will gather under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

This collaboration strengthens FII Institute’s mission to create a positive Impact on Humanity by fostering partnerships that drive real-world solutions to global challenges. As a Strategic Partner, SEC will play an active role in FII9 and related initiatives exploring the future of clean energy, smart infrastructure, and technological transformation.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, said: “Our partnership with SEC embodies the shared ambition to power a sustainable future. Together, we will champion innovation in energy systems, contributing to a sustainable, cleaner, more resilient, and inclusive global economy.”

Eng. Khalid bin Salim AlGhamdi, President and CEO of SEC, said: “This strategic partnership between Saudi Electricity Company and the Future Investment Initiative Institute marks a pivotal step in accelerating the Kingdom’s energy transformation in alignment with Vision 2030. By harnessing advanced data analytics, digital innovation, and sustainable investment, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening national infrastructure, enabling a green economy, and developing future-ready solutions that position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in sustainable energy.”

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

About Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

Saudi Electricity Company plays a vital role by supplying the Kingdom with energy according to the highest reliability standards. The company is considered the primary source of electricity in the Kingdom by producing, transmitting, and distributing electricity through an extensive network covering all parts of the country. The company also provides services to all consumer segments, whether individuals, enterprises, or government sectors, contributing to Saudi Arabia's development and renaissance.