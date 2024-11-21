Dubai, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has earned a new international accreditation in recognition of its commitment to upholding ethical standards in its operations and was awarded the prestigious Corporate Ethical Procurement and Supply Award from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS).

The Authority set a record as the first global tax authority to secure the distinction two consecutive times, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to integrity and excellence.

Furthermore, the FTA has been listed in the Global Corporate Ethics Register, while its procurement team received the Ethics Mark Badge, underlining their adherence to the highest professional and ethical standards in procurement practices. These accomplishments cement the FTA’s standing as a regional and international leader in the taxation sector.

“Securing this new international certification reflects the Federal Tax Authority’s commitment to aligning with ethical best practices in procurement and supply chain management,” His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, asserted. “This accomplishment enhances trust in the Authority’s operations and systems, affirming the notable success of our continuous efforts to develop our human capital to align with the highest professional standards across all fields, including procurement and supply chain.”

H.E. Al Bustani reaffirmed the FTA’s commitment to maintaining an institutional environment marked by credibility, transparency, and integrity, in line with the highest governance standards. He noted that the certification was awarded after a comprehensive evaluation of the Authority’s procurement and ethical practices by a CIPS team, which also confirmed the competence and professionalism of the FTA’s procurement team, awarding them the Ethics Mark Badge.

The award was presented to the Federal Tax Authority at its Dubai headquarters by Ben Farrell MBE, CIPS Group CEO, who commended the FTA’s efforts to ensure the utmost transparency.

For his part, Sam Achampong, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at CIPS, said: “Our evaluation process revealed that the Federal Tax Authority has successfully upheld the highest standards of excellence in business ethics, reinforcing its core values and underlining its commitment to sustainable development.”

Achampong went on to note that this milestone reflects the Authority’s enduring devotion to promoting transparency and enhancing the UAE’s standing in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), in line with the FTA’s vision to strengthen good governance and promote ethical practices in the work environment.