Cairo, Egypt: Fawry (the "Company", FWRY.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), Egypt's leading e-payments solutions provider, announced today that its fully in-house developed Soft POS solution has successfully completed the MPOC certification cycle, making it the first company in the MENA region to achieve both CPOC and MPOC certifications and the 10th globally to receive the MPOC certification. Fawry holds full copyright ownership of 'Tap N Pay,' the first fully Egyptian-built Soft POS solution.

This dual certification enhances the company’s ability to provide secure, compliant, and cutting-edge payment solutions in the MENA region. Being both CPOC and MPOC certified demonstrates the company's commitment to the highest standards in contactless payment security, fostering trust among merchants and customers. This accomplishment streamlines deployment of secure, mobile-enabled point-of-sale solutions and contactless payments, enabling expansion into new markets, improving customer acquisition, and strengthening relationships with financial partners and regulatory bodies.

The Soft POS technology will enable Fawry to enhance its e-commerce offerings by integrating seamless payment solutions, elevate its mobility solutions for better functionality and user experience, and expand its market reach within the service industry to better serve transportation, logistics, and maintenance sectors by integrating their mobility applications to the company’s payment infrastructure.

Eng. Ashraf Sabry, Chief Executive Officer of Fawry, commented: “I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our technology team in achieving this remarkable success. Being the first company in the MENA region with a fully in-house developed Soft Pos solution to get the MPOC and CPOC certification is not only a testament of Fawry’s commitment but also further demonstrates the trust and believe the company has in local talent. Being a locally built product will enable Fawry to offer the service at a cost advantage over competitors”.

CPOC (Certified Procure-to-Pay Operations Certified) and MPOC (Master Procurement Operations Certified) are professional certifications related to procurement and supply chain management, issued by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). They focus on the essential skills needed to manage procurement operations effectively and streamline the procure-to-pay (P2P) process. Both certifications aim to enhance a professional’s ability to manage procurement operations efficiently, improve supplier relations, and implement best practices in purchasing and supply chain management.

Fawry Shareholders’ Structure

Founded in 2008, Fawry is the largest e-payment platform in Egypt serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and more than 382 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 52.9 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.