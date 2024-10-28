Netherlands: In an inspiring announcement, startup Faseelh, specializing in EdTech and Arabic language education for non-native speakers through cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, announced that it has won the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award 2024.



It was crowned as the best smart application in the world for Arabic language in the technology and innovation category.



The Mohammed bin Rashid Award for the Arabic Language stands as a pioneering recognition of efforts to promote the Arabic language. This award is part of the initiatives led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate the Arabic language and enhance its usage.



Faseelh’s comprehensive educational application is a trailblazer in the field of teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, offering advanced educational models that ensure an engaging learning experience with guaranteed results. The application serves thousands of students globally in several countries including Turkey, Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia, targeting a market estimated at over 1.5 billion learners worldwide seeking to learn Arabic in a modern way.



Faseelh’s application relies on innovative teaching methods such as drama and storytelling to stimulate interactive and enjoyable learning. It also focuses on fostering immersion in the Arabic language and culture by supporting parents and educators, utilizing games, competitions, and rewards as tools to enhance the learning process.



Faseelh provides a stimulating educational environment that supports students in making significant progress in learning Arabic through a variety of activities and rewards. The application prioritizes the quality of the educational process and tracks it with an advanced evaluation system for students and teachers, offering a subscription refund feature, reaffirming its commitment to providing an effective and distinctive educational experience.



Khaled Abdel Qader, the founder and CEO, expressed, "We are proud of the award we have received, which is a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional and innovative educational experience for non-native Arabic speakers. We aim for more success and development in the near future as we are still in the early stages, with much more to do in service of our esteemed language."



Abdel Qader added, "We take pride in Faseelh offering a comprehensive and innovative educational experience that combines technology and education in an inspiring manner. We aspire to expand in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to teach Arabic to foreigners working in these countries."



On his part, Mohammed Khalid Tarqji, the co-founder and CTO, pointed out, "Faseelh represents the technological and innovative spirit in the world of EdTech, providing an innovative way to learn Arabic through engaging and effective methods. We bring together globally used e-learning methods in language education through one application, focusing on user experience as we provide the latest interactive teaching technologies, utilizing artificial intelligence tools, offering unique learning opportunities for students worldwide."



Tarqji added, "All of us at Faseelh feel proud and happy for this significant achievement, looking forward to more successes and advancements in our future journey towards better and more creative education."