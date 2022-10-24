Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has recently concluded a corporate carbon footprint assessment for UAE-based printer, Oriental Press.

Measuring CO2e emissions was the initial phase of the project which involved comprehensive data mapping and categorisation for all of its existing printing operations. These included energy and fuel consumption, purchased materials such as substrates, printing plates, ink, IPA, rubber blanket, packaging materials and auxiliary materials, upstream and downstream transportation, and other supply chain categories.

Through cutting-edge software provided by an independent third-party, Farnek was able to calculate Oriental’s CO2e emissions using consumption data and recognised scientific databases for measuring emission factors, in accordance with Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) and ISO 14064 standards.

Using an operational control approach, Farnek has calculated the carbon footprint for all of Oriental’s business activities in Dubai, for the full year Jan 2021 to Dec 2021. That resulted in a total of 18,864 tonnes of CO2e, with Scope 1 (direct emissions) accounting for 5.3% of the total, Scope 2 (indirect emissions) - 12.2% and Scope 3 (all other emissions) - 82.5%.

Commenting on the results, Nadia Ibrahim, Associate Director – Consultancy & Sustainabiity at Farnek said: “The highest source of emissions for Oriental Press was from their raw materials - paper substrates which resulted in 51.9% of their CO2e emissions, whereas electricity consumption accounted for just 12.2% of total carbon emissions.

“Upstream and downstream transportation for their purchased goods and product delivery to their customers, accounted for 8.73% of total carbon emissions, while refrigerant leaks accounted for 4.95% of overall carbon emissions.

“Oriental Press was committed to reducing, reusing and recycling the waste it generates and over 92% of that waste is now recycled.”

As part of their ongoing sustainability commitments, Oriental Press is already using FSC and PEFC certified papers among other certificates, 100% recycled greyboard, vegetable-based ink, water-based glue and alcohol-free fountain solutions.

The completion of their carbon footprint assessment is the first step towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Through this comprehensive assessment, the major emission hotspots have been identified where Oriental Press will now drive their decarbonisation efforts.

“Reducing emissions from our existing resources is our first and utmost priority for our net zero roadmap,” said Mohamed Al Zeera, Managing Director, Oriental Press.

In order to reduce carbon emissions associated with electricity consumption, Oriental Press has planned to conduct an in-depth energy audit of their production facility to identify the major energy consuming assets and implement energy conservation measures to further reduce energy consumption, followed by a transition to renewable energy sources.

“Our decarbonisation plan will be a continuous process and remain an integral part of our corporate strategy. Farnek has also recommended setting short-, medium- and long-term targets, principally because some measures can be implemented quickly whereas others can take time and require significant capital investment, which will need to be planned and budgeted for,” added Al Zeera.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

About Oriental Press

Established in 1952 the Oriental Group has grown to become one of the world’s premier printers, exporting products to over 80 countries worldwide. With modern manufacturing plants in Dubai and Bahrain, and Sales & Marketing offices in the Middle East and Europe, Oriental manufactures a comprehensive range of high-quality products in six business divisions: books, commercial printing, paperboard packaging, flexible packaging, security printing, and of course digital.

Oriental has two main production facilities, one in Jebel Ali, Dubai, where the focus is on soft and hard cover colour book manufacturing, most of which are exported to global markets. In Bahrain, through their 23,000 sqm printing complex, a commercial printing facility produces magazines, promotional material, annual reports, calendars and office stationery. In addition to this, there are separate facilities for production of paperboard packaging and flexible packaging products. And a separate security printing factory produces postage and revenue stamps, cheques, share certificates, and many other high security items.

