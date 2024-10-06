Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company (the “Company”), and its subsidiaries hereafter referred to as “Fakeeh Care Group”, “FCG”, or the “Group”, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier integrated providers of high-quality healthcare, trusted by millions of families for more than four decades, announces the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Yasser Yousef Naghi for Investment Company to establish a state-of-the-art medical center on Baterjee Street in Al Zahra, Jeddah.

"Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Center Zahra" will cover a built-up area of 20,000 sq. meters and will feature 60 outpatient clinics along with a 20-bed Emergency Department, a Day Care Surgery Unit and other Centers of Excellence, including IVF, while providing full coverage of Radiology and Laboratory services with the latest advanced technologies.

The new medical center is expected to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility and quality in Jeddah. It will feature the latest medical equipment in a state of the art facility, staffed by highly qualified healthcare professionals.

The new medical center is expected to become a leading destination for quality healthcare services in Jeddah enhancing Fakeeh Care Group’s well established and growing Hub and Spoke model.

Dr Mazen Fakeeh, the President of Fakeeh Care Group, commented: “The partnership between Fakeeh Care Group and Yasser Yousef Naghi for Investment Company marks a significant milestone in the Group’s evolution of it’s hub and spoke model through a built to suit medical facility under a long term lease agreement”.

About Fakeeh Care Group:

Established in 1978 by the late Dr. Soliman Fakeeh, the Fakeeh Care Group stands as a pioneer in integrated healthcare services in Saudi Arabia. Our comprehensive healthcare offering includes our core healthcare services ranging from ambulatory care to secondary and tertiary care, supported by Emergency Medical Services and Fakeeh Home Healthcare. Additionally, our offerings are enhanced by our industry-leading academic healthcare programs. In 2022, after a period of significant growth in our home city of Jeddah, the Group embarked on a Kingdom-wide expansion strategy to bring our well proven hub-and-spoke model and medical support services to major cities across Saudi Arabia. In June 2024, Fakeeh Care Group successfully concluded its initial public offering (IPO) on the Tadawul. The IPO raised gross proceeds of SAR 2.9 billion (US$ 764 million) for the Company and the Selling Shareholders of which SAR 1.7 billion will be used to support and accelerate the Group’s growth strategy.

