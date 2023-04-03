Dubai: Facilio, the New-York headquartered proptech company with operations in Dubai, has rolled out a scalable, cloud-based Connected Refrigeration solution for multi-site food retailers including groceries, convenience stores and supermarkets.

Facilio’s powerful, hardware-agnostic, cloud-based supervisory platform has added capabilities around monitoring and optimization of refrigeration assets that makes remote-monitoring of multi-site retail stores possible. It presents a sure-shot way for grocery, convenience store and supermarket operators to reduce energy and maintenance costs, service calls, and refrigerant leak rates.

"In the retail industry, the front-end technology has seen incredible advances, while the back-end store operations have not evolved or changed much. There is still heavy reliance on store-level siloed systems. It’s an area ripe for transformation.

Our Connected Refrigeration solution helps retailers take control of their refrigeration systems, providing real-time visibility into the performance of their assets across all sites, enabling them to make informed decisions and reduce costs," says Raj Subramanian, Co-Founder & CPO at Facilio.

The Retail, Food Service, and Grocery sectors spend over $41 billion on energy annually, representing 14 billion square feet of floor space in the U.S alone. Food cooling and refrigeration account for over 50 percent of the store’s energy costs. With Facilio’s Connected Refrigeration solution, food retailers have a $4.1 billion opportunity in energy cost savings.

Facilio lets retail store owners & operators optimize existing refrigeration systems to get ROI within 6 months and save up to 20% in refrigeration energy costs. Guaranteed outcomes include reduction in maintenance costs, service calls, and refrigerant leak rates.

Among the early adopters of Facilio's Connected Refrigeration Solution is one of the ‘big four’ supermarket chains in the UK for whom Facilio has delivered a 16% savings in energy and eliminated the cost of undetected refrigerant leaks within weeks of deploying the software. Facilio has also partnered with US-based IoT solutions provider, Tutenlabs to drive value for more than 10,000 retail sites across the country.

Facilio is trusted by forward-thinking enterprises such as Investa, British Land and ICD Brookfield to transform and future-proof their building portfolios. Facilio’s other product offerings include the Connected CMMS Suite, a single system of record for O&M operations & Connected Buildings Suite, an IoT-enabled platform for energy & carbon efficiencies.

About Facilio

Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, education, and other real estate categories across the world use Facilio to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value, and de-risk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, Singapore, and Sydney, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.