Cairo — First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has announced the opening of a new branch within Al Ahly Club in New Cairo. This step reflects the bank’s ongoing partnership with one of the country’s most prominent sports and social institutions and comes as part of its expansion strategy to strengthen its branch network and offer banking services to a wider customer base in strategic and vibrant locations. With this addition, the bank’s total number of branches across Egypt has reached 72.

The Al Ahly Club branch is a valuable addition to the bank’s network, serving a vibrant residential area, its residents, and more than 400,000 club members. This move reflects the bank’s commitment to offering an accessible and integrated banking experience to both individual clients and members of the business community, further supporting economic growth and meeting evolving customer needs.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, stated: “The opening of our new branch within Al Ahly Sporting Club in the Fifth Settlement marks another step forward in our strategic partnership with this iconic sports and social institution. Since signing the sponsorship agreement in 2022—which named FABMISR the club’s official banking sponsor—we have been committed to delivering innovative banking solutions that enhance the member experience, reinforce our presence within the vibrant communities we serve, and reflect our vision of offering a fully integrated, accessible, and forward-looking banking experience.”

This expansion reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive banking services in dynamic and modern environments, making financial services more accessible and enhancing the customer experience. It also highlights a strategic collaboration with one of Egypt’s most respected athletic and social institutions, aligning with FABMISR’s approach to building impactful partnerships that reinforce its institutional and community presence.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 72 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/