Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) organised a ceremony to commemorate the 9th annual Global Exhibitions Day (GED) that took place on Wednesday 5 June 2024.

The ceremony was attended by HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Expo Center, alongside ECS’s board members, department heads, managers, and staff.

Held under the theme “Exhibitions are catalysts to sustainable futures”, GED recognises the important role that trade exhibitions play in facilitating sustainable economic growth, boosting tourism and trade sectors, and fostering connections between investors and global businesses.

This global event coincides with Expo Sharjah's ongoing achievements, cementing the emirate’s status as a leading regional and global hub for exhibitions and conferences.

During the first half of 2024, Expo Sharjah, along with its affiliate centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid, hosted and organised 20 major exhibitions encompassing various commercial, real estate, and industrial activities.

Among the notable events are the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, ACRES Real Estate Exhibition, SteelFab ME Exhibition, Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition, and many others. These events attracted over 500,000 visitors and featured the participation of hundreds of top-tier local, regional, and international companies and brands.

These activities are part of the expansion projects and strategic plans adopted by Expo Sharjah in early 2024 to enrich its annual events calendar with innovative exhibitions that align with global trends in this vital industry.

At the international level, Expo Centre Sharjah has established itself as a pivotal player in the global exhibitions industry, as it seeks to expand collaborations and partnerships with leading exhibition organisers worldwide.

ECS has actively facilitated the exchange of expertise and experiences to enhance the capabilities of the exhibitions sector, leveraging the latest logistical and technological advancements to provide the best services to both exhibitors and visitors.

Expo Sharjah has received and welcomed representatives of the largest exhibition centres in the world and held business meetings with official delegations from several countries, most notably Germany, Italy, Turkey and India. It has also participated in the Global CEO Summit (GCS) held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI)’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) Conference, held by in Kigali, Rwanda.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that celebrating the 9th Global Exhibitions Day shines a spotlight on the strategic importance of this vital sector and its role in driving progress for Sharjah's economy and status.

He highlighted the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s unwavering support, as well as the UAE government’s sponsorship and facilitative measures, as key factors contributing to ECS’s success. These factors significantly drive progress for the exhibition industry, which is a core pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development.

Al Midfa further noted that Expo Sharjah has made substantial strides in establishing itself as a premier destination for events and exhibitions, both at national and regional level. The Centre is adopting best global practices in the exhibitions sector, harnessing the industry's vibrancy to drive growth, sustainability, trade exchange, and the advancement of industrial, commercial, and service sectors.

ECS’s efforts have also been instrumental in fostering business partnerships, creating new employment opportunities, attracting investments, and bolstering tourism.

Expo Centre Sharjah is set to deliver in the second half of 2024 a robust lineup of events presenting a prime opportunity for businesses and industry professionals to engage with a diverse audience.

The packed calendar kicks off with the Eid Al Adha Exhibition, followed by the “Come on Kerala” cultural and entertainment festival and the new edition of the International Government Communication Forum, a platform that brings together global government communication experts to explore best practices in the field.

Other key events include the 54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, the International Education Exhibition, and the National Career Exhibition. ECS will then be gearing up to host the Sharjah International Book Fair, culminating its events calendar for the year.

Meanwhile, the Expo Centres Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan will host a range of specialised events, including the Al Asayl Exhibition, the Adventure & Camping Exhibition, the Khorfakkan Book Fair, the Khorfakkan Innovates Exhibition, and the Mango Festival.

