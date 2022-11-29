DUBAI – Expo City Dubai will mark the UAE’s 51st National Day with a series of activities that embody the spirit of union and spotlight the country’s heritage, welcoming all ages to join the celebrations from 1-4 December 2022.

This year marks the 51st National Day since the establishment of the UAE by its founding fathers, who laid the foundations for the country’s unprecedented achievements and vision for the future – a source of pride for its people and a beacon of hope and opportunity that has attracted the world.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “National Day is an opportunity to reflect on the many blessings bestowed upon the UAE and its people under the country’s visionary leadership, which spearheaded its significant triumphs and made the UAE community’s quality of life and happiness its top priority. Throughout the year, we are driven by love for our nation, leaders and people, and every 2 December, we renew our pledge of allegiance to our homeland and our leaders, sharpening our efforts and commitments to further national progress, and to advance cooperation and partnerships that reinforce the UAE as a place of peace, prosperity, love and security for all.

“It is this leadership that earned the UAE its position on the global stage, enabling action on topics that matter to humanity at Expo 2020 Dubai while we celebrated our Golden Jubilee, at a site that will continue to drive meaningful change now and in the future, including in one year’s time when we welcome the world for COP28 – The Emirates Climate Conference with the UNFCCC.”

On National Day itself (2 December), visitors will first experience the Al Azi performance, a stylistic celebration of the traditional Arab values of unity, solidarity and courage, led by Emirati poet AlWasmy at the Surreal water feature. The iconic Al Wasl Plaza will then take on the heart of the festivities with immersive projections in the evening, followed by an unforgettable performance by regional singing sensations Eida Al Menhali and Dalia Mubarak.

From 1-4 December, visitors will also get a taste of Emirati hospitality and traditions in the outdoors with a cultural market and roving bands. Meanwhile, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion will offer a series of activities, ranging from arts and crafts to photography exhibitions and traditional workshops.

A human-centric city designed for living in harmony with nature, Expo City Dubai was founded on a deep-rooted belief that a broad coalition of people, working together, can propel human progress to help create a more sustainable and dignified future for all. The City is the pioneering legacy of an exceptional global event that now features in the roster of the UAE’s remarkable accomplishments.

