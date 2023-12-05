Expo City Dubai is embracing a circular approach for COP28, collaborating with Cisco to repurpose hardware and infrastructure that was originally deployed for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City is also taking part in Cisco’s Takeback and Reuse Program, which provides the opportunity to return hardware that has reached end-of-use, at no cost.

DUBAI – Cisco’s secure networking technologies are powering Expo City Dubai, the venue for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

With more than 70,000 delegates expected, including heads of state and world leaders, non-government organizations, youth groups and more, Expo City Dubai is leveraging industry-leading IT infrastructure, while contributing to a circular economy.

Expo City Dubai is reutilizing more than 95% of existing hardware infrastructure spanning Cisco secure networking, data center and collaboration technologies, initially deployed for Expo 2020 Dubai, while introducing new wireless innovations and Cisco’s Customer Experience Consultancy Services to meet the unique connectivity requirements of the Blue and Green Zone areas at COP28. Expo City is also taking part in Cisco’s Takeback and Reuse Program, a zero-cost simple, secure and sustainable way to return end-of-use gear to Cisco, supporting a circular economy.

Eman Al Awadhi, Vice President – Network and Cyber Security, Expo City Dubai, said: “As the former site of the 2020 World Expo continues to evolve into a model for the cities of the future, the team at Expo City Dubai is managing the convergence of information technology and operational technologies with sustainable best practices. We are proud to continue this journey with Cisco, as we work together to ensure a safe, secure and connected site.”

Mary de Wysocki, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Cisco said: “Cisco led the transition into the digital age decades ago. Today, our world needs a new transformation where public and private sectors act to reduce emissions, support nature-based and technology-based carbon removal solutions, and transition to clean energy. Global forums, like COP28, that facilitate this collaboration are a key part in building a low-carbon society. We are proud to work with customers like Expo City Dubai who prioritize circular business practices.”

Reem Asaad, Vice President, Cisco Middle East and Africa, said: “We are proud to support COP28 and the UAE as the host country. As part of our collaboration, Cisco has provided professional and technical services to design, implement and support the network infrastructure at Expo City, enabling attendees and the host nation to connect seamlessly and securely.”

Asaad added, “Today’s announcement is another key milestone in our journey to support the UAE’s vision of unlocking the value of digitization in support of the country’s sustainability efforts.”

Cisco has a long-standing focus on sustainability with an ambitious goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040—a goal that is approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) under its Corporate Net-Zero Standard. Together with our customers and partners, Cisco is working to empower decisions now that can help bring about a more sustainable future.

