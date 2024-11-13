EXLANTIX is the latest series added to EXEED’s growing model lineup

UAE: EXEED, the premium automotive brand exclusively represented by Al Ghurair Motors in the UAE, launched its highly anticipated all-electric vehicle (EV) series in China at the International Global User Summit 2024. Aligning with the country’s sustainable development goals, EXEED will add its EV EXLANTIX series to its UAE lineup by Q1 2025.

At the summit, EXEED presented its innovative plans for upcoming EV and hybrid models, which once launched in the UAE, will contribute towards the UAE Net Zero Strategy. The overall direction taken by the EXEED brand towards a greener future, was further underscored by hosting former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, renowned for his work on global sustainability efforts, including the Paris Agreement. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley also participated in discussions with EXEED, discussing environmental conservation, social responsibility, and advancements in sustainable mobility solutions, all of which highlight EXEED’s strategic efforts toward a more sustainable future.

With the highly anticipated EV models set to arrive on UAE roads early next year, EXEED’s upcoming EV line-ups will include two distinct models, including EXLANTIX ET, and EXLANTIX ES. Each model promises cutting-edge technologies designed to deliver an advanced driving experience. In addition, EXEED is also preparing to introduce a new hybrid model in 2025 – the RX PHEV. This model is designed to reduce emissions, while improving fuel efficiency, offering a balanced solution for drivers who prioritise both performance and environmental responsibility.

Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer at Al Ghurair Motors, speaking on the EV unveiling, said: “We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our latest model and first electric vehicle series - the EXLANTIX ET and EXLANTIX ES. This marks a significant step for us, aligning with EXEED’s ongoing commitment to the environment and the UAE’s vision to be a global leader in sustainability. With the EXLANTIX ET and EXLANTIX ES, we are not just introducing a car; we are bringing a future-ready mobility solution that will help lead the way toward a cleaner, greener future for all.”

The EXLANTIX ET and EXLANTIX ES models, in addition to their pure electric versions, will also be available with REEV (Range Extend Electric Vehicle) technology, offering an outstanding range that exceeds 1,100 km on a full charge. This capability was showcased during the International Global User Summit, where attendees completed a 1,100 km journey from Beijing to Wuhu, highlighting the outstanding autonomy and efficiency of EXEED's electric vehicles.

Safety is a top priority for EXEED. The EXLANTIX models come equipped with a state-of-the-art battery protection system, subjected to rigorous testing, including 48-hour battery water immersion and high-speed crash tests. This ensures that the vehicles meet and exceed modern safety standards while providing a sleek and eco-conscious driving experience.

Alongside the EXLANTIX series, the RX PHEV offers a plug-in hybrid option that combines electric power with a traditional combustion engine. This model delivers a range of up to 1,300 km and features 4WD technology, providing enhanced driving stability and traction control. It is also equipped with the same high-speed crash test and battery safety technologies used across all EXEED vehicles, ensuring top-level protection. Designed for those seeking both fuel efficiency and powerful performance, the RX PHEV is an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers who require versatility in longer drives.

Participation in the International Global User Summit 2024 underscored EXEED’s dedication to forward-thinking innovation, aligning with the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals. Throughout the five-day summit, the team engaged with global media, users, and industry leaders through interactive sessions and model test drives, providing insights into the future of sustainable mobility.

During the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, EXEED China, in collaboration with AI MOGA, unveiled the humanoid robot Mornine, designed to revolutionise customer interaction in 4S dealerships and smart living environments. EXEED China also showcased its second-generation robotic dog, Argos, and the Chery YUFO in-car drone, all part of EXEED’s intelligent ecosystem aimed at elevating the user experience through cutting-edge. EXEED’s vision for the future of intelligent living focuses on integrating advanced robotics into everyday life, creating a seamless and personalised experience for users in both retail and home environments.

About EXEED:

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from established premium European automobile manufacturers on par with renowned global brands like Jaguar and Land Rover, take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by the Chinese company.



With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

About Al Ghurair Motors:

Al Ghurair Motors is one of the leading automotive service companies in the region offering a range of high-quality vehicles to customers. Al Ghurair Motors seeks to provide top-notch, reliable and customised services to deliver car-buying experiences that meet a wide variety of consumer preferences. Al Ghurair Motors is renowned for creating best-in-class automotive solutions by leveraging its vast experience, knowledge, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

