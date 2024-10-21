Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Society of Engineers have invited university students in the country to participate in the third edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award. This initiative is part of its efforts to promote theoretical and practical studies, as well as research in the engineering field, and to enhance the exchange of information and expertise across various engineering sectors to develop engineers' skills within the UAE.

The Excellence and Creative Engineering Award aims to motivate engineers in the country towards development and leadership, provide advanced engineering solutions, foster a spirit of competition, and highlight the importance of national engineering efforts while promoting a culture of excellence, creativity, and innovation in all engineering projects.

Engineer Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, emphasized the importance of university students' participation in the award and its vital role in preparing a future generation of innovators and celebrating the outstanding among them. Al Ali stated: "The UAE places the development of engineers at the top of its priorities, both professionally and intellectually, through its continuous support for scientific research centres, universities, and specialized associations by adopting and implementing initiatives like the award. This opens up vast horizons for qualified youth in the engineering sector and provides them with invaluable opportunities for growth and development."

The award is divided into two main categories: legal personality and individual, with a total of 13 categories. It features an Outstanding Student Award, where all students enrolled in an engineering college accredited by the Ministry of Education can participate.

The Legal personality category includes the Pioneering Engineering Project Award, Best Engineering Consultancy Company Award, Best Engineering Services Company Award, Best Construction Company Award, Best Industrial Company/Corporation Award, Best Startup Engineering Company Award, and Best Scientific Research in Engineering Field Award. The Pioneering Engineering Project Award is granted for three projects: Best Mega Project, Best Medium Project, and Best Small Project.

In the Individual category, the awards include the Leading Personnel Award, Outstanding Engineer Award, Outstanding Student Award, and Rising Engineer Award.

The award targets various stakeholders, including government and private entities in the field, consultants, engineering service providers, industrial companies, emerging engineering firms, contractors, students, faculty members across educational institutions, research centres, project owners, and project management companies.

The Engineers Association invites those interested in participating in the award to submit their entries through the website www.ecea.ae . Please note that applications will close in mid-November.

It is worth noting that the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award was launched in March 2022 based on the directives of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may his soul rest in peace. It is the first of its kind in the UAE, aiming to enhance a culture of creativity and increase competitive innovation in engineering designs and projects, in line with the country's directions, strategies, and national projects seeking to achieve leadership, quality, and excellence across various sectors and fields.