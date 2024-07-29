Natural gas serves as a transitional fuel to provide additional flexibility and ensure a stable and reliable supply of power

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the Madinat Zayed Independent Power Producer (IPP) project, a new Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) plant located in the Madinat Zayed area, approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi City.

As EWEC leads the UAE's shift towards renewable and clean energy, flexible, gas-fired plants like Madinat Zayed are key to ensuring a reliable energy supply while the country transitions to a decarbonised water and electricity system. These types of plants will be particularly important for supporting the growth of solar power, providing crucial flexibility during peak power demand periods and acting as a bridge to a future powered exclusively by clean and renewable sources.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is accelerating the UAE’s energy transition, in line with our strategic mission to be a leader of change within the energy sector. Commissioning the development of flexible, gas-fired plants will enable us to incorporate renewable energy sources such as solar PV and wind into the nation’s sustainable energy mix even more rapidly. Natural gas has an important, transitional role to play in securing our system while we work towards a more sustainable future. As we move forward with the Madinat Zayed project, we look forward to receiving proposals from qualified companies and consortiums.”

The Madinat Zayed project will closely follow the model of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer. It will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, with the successful developer or developer consortium owning up to 40 per cent of the entity. The remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Expected to begin commercial operations in Q3 2027, Madinat Zayed will provide up to 1.5 gigawatts (AC) of backup generation, which can be operational at very short notice. The RFP shared with bidders provides comprehensive requirements and proposed technical parameters of the project to help firms and consortiums develop their proposals. Responses to the RFP will be received in Q4 2024.

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

