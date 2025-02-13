Together with existing wind assets, this new project will double Abu Dhabi’s wind generation capacity to approximately 240MW once operational

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies for the development of the Al Sila Wind Independent Power Project (IPP), in close proximity to the existing utility-scale wind farm in Al Sila.

Once fully operational, Al Sila Wind will generate up to 140 megawatts (MW) AC of renewable energy, providing enough generation capacity to power 36,000 homes, and displace 190,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. The project builds on Abu Dhabi’s existing wind farms located at Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island, and will increase Abu Dhabi’s wind generation capacity to approximately 240MW.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Asset Development & Management Officer of EWEC, said: “The Al Sila Wind project represents a bold step forward in diversifying the UAE’s energy mix and further establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for innovation in utility-scale renewable energy. This strategic development aligns with EWEC’s mission to accelerate the energy transition while advancing the UAE’s sustainable future, and we are forecasting a further increase in our wind capacity to 2.6 gigawatts by 2035, setting a global benchmark in renewable energy leadership. We eagerly anticipate the competitive proposals from qualified bidders to drive this transformative initiative forward.”

The RFP is being issued to 16 companies and consortiums who qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification, following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage in October 2024. The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parameters for the project to support companies and consortiums in developing their submissions.

Al Sila Wind project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the wind farm and associated infrastructure. The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 per cent of the entity, while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

The developer will enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EWEC, the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Responses to the RFP are due by Q2 2025.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

