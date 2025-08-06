Dubai, UAE, Alteryx, a leading AI and data analytics provider, has announced a new development to its partnership with Evisions, the leader in enterprise reporting solutions for higher education. The two companies are helping colleges and universities transform how they work with data, enabling faster access to information, deeper insights, and more efficient decision-making across campus operations.

This next phase of the partnership includes the launch of Accelerators: a collection of flexible, scalable solutions that include Evisions’ flagship reporting solution, Argos, which leverages the powerful data blending capabilities of the Alteryx One platform. Accelerators deliver use-case-driven dashboards and workflows, along with connectors to key higher education systems, allowing institutions to prepare, blend and visualize data from across campus and better understand the student journey, identify at-risk students earlier, and deliver more targeted support, empowering faculty and staff to act quickly and make a meaningful impact.

“Our collaboration with Alteryx underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering solutions that meet the unique information needs of higher education,” said Jim Farrell, Chief Solutions Officer at Evisions. “By integrating with Alteryx, we are equipping institutions with the tools to seamlessly connect legacy systems with modern platforms, automate complex processes, and unlock actionable insights to support institutional success.”

Together, Evisions and Alteryx simplify data management and analytics workflows, addressing common data challenges faced by higher education institutions. Accelerators simplify access to insights by merging Student Information Systems (SIS), Learning Management Systems (LMS), and CRM data into unified, extensible dashboards.

With pre-built connectors and workflows, institutions can bypass months-long development and gain real-time visibility into enrollment, advising, and more. Role-specific dashboards give leaders, faculty, and staff the tools to intervene early, adjust strategies, and drive campus-wide impact.

"Higher education institutions must adapt to challenges and new opportunities," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. “The ability to analyze and act on data is more critical than ever. Together with Evisions, we are enabling schools to leverage the full power of their data for smarter, faster operations."

Evisions and Alteryx are committed to providing higher education institutions with tools that empower administrators and staff to act with confidence in a competitive and evolving landscape.

