New streaming service will bring Fast and Linear channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content to all viewers in the MENA region

STARZ ON will be powered by an AI driven ad technology smart targeting users based on their preferences, behaviour and geolocation

Abu Dhabi: evision, media and entertainment arm of e& and the largest content aggregator in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region, today unveiled its own OTT free-to-watch streaming platform, STARZ ON, to bring regional, Hollywood, Bollywood, English, Arabic, and French content in addition to sports all for free.

This new AVOD/FAST platform is available to all users based in the MENA region and West Africa to access FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels on their Android and iOS devices. Subscribers will have access to 50 Fast and Linear1 channels in addition to thousands of hours of content for free, with plans to expand the diverse content offering to more than 25,000 hours and over 100 channels by 2024 available on all devices and SmartTVs.

This new cutting-edge streaming service is part of evision's long-term strategy to develop services that enable users to get the most out of online content, using cloud-based technologies to promote a digital lifestyle.

Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO, e& life, said: "STARZ ON is more than a service, it's an experience. As e& transforms into a global technology group, e& life is championing a revolutionary AI-powered digital journey and we look forward to changing the landscape of the streaming industry with a positive impact on the communities we serve. STARZ ON is poised to redefine the dynamics of regional entertainment and become the gold standard in streaming.

"STARZ ON is destined to become a cultural phenomenon, hosting shows that profoundly influence and shape societal trends, strengthen its position as the embodiment of must-see television in the streaming world."

The exciting line-up includes premium content in English and Arabic, with dramas, comedies, top box office productions, documentaries, and reality shows, in addition to live sports and boxing events.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, evision said: "Currently, the growth of video streaming in the MENA region is expected to proliferate over the next five years. evision is bridging the content gap for a multilingual free ad-supported platform in the MENA region and is committed to becoming a pioneering leader in the region by offering free access to premium entertainment that will be a game changer for everyone.

"The new streaming platform will include AI-based recommendations to engage users and deliver exceptional, relevant content to audiences to enhance their experience. Users will be segmented and targeted across different groups. In addition, more cutting-edge features will be continuously integrated into the outstanding interface to enhance the customer experience and provide a value-added offering for advertisers."

Subscribers will also benefit from exclusive FAST and in-house Linear channels such as "STARZON KIDS", "STARZON CHILLZ" and "STARZON THRILLZ". Additionally, over 40 premium channels including the best in news, reality shows, Bollywood, sports and more from renowned creators will be offered to provide the best free streaming experience to users across the region.

STARZ ON will include new ad technology that allows smart targeting, addressable advertising and advanced personalisation. The new platform will also offer a download and play easy to use features with a great user experience including a premium content navigation menu, auto-play and remarkable promotions for featured brands, languages and genres.

STARZ ON offers a panoramic view of global entertainment, catering to a wide range of tastes, from movies and TV shows to educational and entertainment content, in multiple languages including English, Arabic, French, South Asian and others.

STARZ ON users have the option to subscriber to STARZPLAY to watch premium entertainment and live sports such as Cricket, Rugby, and Serie A Italian Football.

MENA-based streaming enthusiasts can now discover the unlimited world of STARZ ON. Users can download STARZ ON from Google Play Market and Apple iOS.

About evision:

Established in 1999, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e&, is the largest and most trusted content aggregator in the MENAP region, powering flagship entertainment services such as eLifeTV, Switch TV, TwistTV and Mobily TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment via IPTV and streaming services in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions, as well as content management for IPTV, streaming, advertising and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages and platforms

evision also operates original and exclusive in-house channels such as ejunior, the most watched kids’ channel in the UAE; StarzPlay channels, emasala, a 24-hour non-stop South Asian movie channel; and CricLife channels, 24-hour HD channels dedicated to being the Home of Cricket for MENA with live broadcast rights to major international cricket events.

evision holds a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

To learn more about evision, please visit http://evision.ae/.