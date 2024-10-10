Dubai: Evest, the region’s leading online trading platform marked its standout industry presence by clinching the ‘Best Trading Tools’ award at the seventh edition of the Forex Expo 2024. The award honors Evest’s continuous contribution to developing innovative technologies designed to transform the future of forex trading.

As a multi-asset investment platform; Evest’s presence at the expo was synonymous with a knowledgeable online trading hub. With an enhanced, secure, and wealth growth approach, the platform has always offered invaluable insights and actionable knowledge to invest and succeed in a competitive trading environment. The company showcased its tech-advanced solutions and innovative tools designed to meet the progressive needs of traders and investors, which earned it the prestigious award. The ‘Best Trading Tools’ award was one of the most esteemed accolades at the annual event confirming Evest’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Speaking of the win, Ali Hasan, CEO of Evest said; “We are thrilled and honored to receive the ‘Best Trading Tools’ award at Forex Expo 2024. This achievement results from our team’s tireless efforts to provide cutting-edge tools that support traders in making efficient decisions, whether they are beginners or professionals. In this rapidly evolving financial landscape, traders and investors have growing expectations from the forex markets. Evest is committed to providing our global user base with innovative tools and exceptional services that align with their investment goals. We also look forward to returning to this largest and most influential global forex and online trading event next year with enhanced technology solutions to provide greater opportunities.”

Evest continues its pursuit of strengthening its position as a trusted partner for traders and investors with a commitment to innovation and upgradation to stay competitive and relevant. The company earlier earned the title of the ‘Fastest Growing Forex Broker’ at Forex Expo Dubai.

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 witnessed record-breaking success, drawing over 17,000 attendees and 200 online trading platforms from over 35 countries. With multiple participants attracting customer attention with the latest products and solutions, the award indeed elevates Evest’s influential position as a leading investment platform.