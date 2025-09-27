Everest View for Real Estate Development, headed by Eng. Mohamed Samir El-Shenawy, announced a series of exclusive offers during Cityscape Egypt, the country’s leading real estate exhibition.

The company stated that the offers include payment plans starting from 0% down payment with installments extending up to 10 years, in addition to special discounts on cash purchases. Units are available for immediate delivery across projects in 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, New Zayed, Green October, and New Sheikh Zayed.

Everest View confirmed the early handover of Montania Compound, completion of 60% of Montania Park, and the full sale of the first phase of Montania Gardens, launched recently as its newest project.

El-Shenawy stressed that the company’s participation in Cityscape provides an important platform to engage with clients and investors, reaffirming its commitment to timely delivery and modern residential concepts.

The company has obtained ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications, reflecting adherence to international standards of quality, safety, and environmental management. It has also signed cooperation agreements with leading consultancy and contracting firms, including Hussein Sabbour Consulting, WE Infrastructure Services, Dreams Company led by Dr. Abdel Aziz Amin, and Dorra Company led by Dr. Osama Dorra.

El-Shenawy concluded that Everest View will continue its expansion strategy in the Egyptian market, launching new projects and injecting further investments to meet the growing demand for housing, consolidating its position as one of the sector’s notable players within just four years.