Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been preparing for a new fleet of Jaguar and Land Rover electric vehicles.

Team training has taken place, with two technicians trained, certified, and ready to work on electric vehicles. All front-office staff are certified in non-technical training in preparation for the new fleet of vehicles. The sales team has completed the electric vehicle excellence training and all staff, across the business, have received the training necessary to handle any electric vehicle enquires and ensure safe working practices.

Euro Motors has also purchased all the required tools and equipment necessary for the workshop and will have two dedicated workstations ready to ensure a safe and practical environment.

Commenting on the preparations, Andi Woolley, Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager said: “It’s a big moment for Euro Motors and the automotive industry and while we will of course maintain our extensive petrol car capabilities, it’s important we have the expertise to handle these next generation electric vehicles. I’m proud of the talented team at Euro Motors. I believe we have some of the best people and most advanced automotive capabilities in the Kingdom and we are now ready for our new fleet of electric vehicles.”

Showroom preparations are planned to take place early next year and the first shipment of electric vehicles will be delivered in 2024.

