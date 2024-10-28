Eureeca is democratising investment opportunities for over 45,000 of its users by providing access to IPOs and high-growth companies, starting with LuLu Hypermarket.

This announcement marks a significant milestone, reshaping how investors access IPOs in the Middle East and beyond.

Dubai, UAE — Eureeca, a UAE-headquartered and multi-regulated digital investment platform, has opened subscriptions today for Lulu Group’s highly anticipated IPO, set to be the largest in the UAE this year. This launch represents a major milestone in Eureeca’s mission to democratise investment, offering global and local investors the opportunity to participate in one of the region’s most prominent IPOs.

Eureeca’s offering of the Lulu Group's IPO subscription is part of its broader effort to democratise access to high-demand investment opportunities. With a user base of over 45,000 investors, Eureeca is redefining how IPOs are accessed by providing a mobile-friendly experience to investors worldwide. This move not only enhances investor participation in the Middle East’s rapidly growing IPO market, which saw substantial growth in the first half of 2024, but also aligns with Eureeca’s commitment to facilitating investments in prominent, high-growth companies like Lulu Hypermarket.

Eureeca’s IPO subscription product builds on its recently announced strategic partnership with ADX, marking the start of a new era for IPO investment with streamlined access. A prime example is the Lulu Group's IPO where local and global investors can participate with a simple, three-click subscription process. A faster and more accessible route to engage in high-demand offerings is provided for both local and international investors, underscoring Eureeca’s mission to democratise and streamline IPO access to public and private markets.

With new exchange partnerships on the horizon, upcoming IPOs from prominent regional brands often featured in the media—such as leading airlines, tech companies, and popular service providers—will soon be accessible to global and regional investors.

“We are proud to partner with ADX to launch this milestone IPO subscription for Lulu Group, which highlights ADX’s commitment to innovation and investor accessibility,” said Sam Quawasmi, CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca. “This collaboration is a major step forward in democratising investment opportunities, enabling international investors to participate seamlessly via our mobile-friendly platform. It aligns with our vision to establish a global digital investment bank that empowers investors to build diversified portfolios across various regions and asset classes.”

Looking ahead, Eureeca’s investors IPO access platform is just one of many steps it is taking to revolutionise the global investment landscape. As one of the few platforms to have regulatory approvals from the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, Eureeca is poised to expand its reach across international markets. Investors can expect continued innovation and access to high-growth opportunities across the world’s most dynamic markets, making Eureeca a driving force in the future of global capital markets. Access to the Lulu Group IPO is now available on the Eureeca platform from October 28 to November 4, offering a user-friendly, mobile-accessible experience for investors worldwide.

About Eureeca:

Founded in 2013, Eureeca is a global, multi-regulated digital investment platform that is transforming access to IPOs and private high growth companies. Eureeca enables investors to subscribe to IPOs and private high growth ventures in just three clicks, making it faster and easier for both individual and institutional investors to participate in public and private offerings.

Led by former investment bankers Sam Quawasmi and Chris Thomas, Eureeca’s mission is to democratise and digitise the financial world, creating a multi-asset class, digital investment bank accessible to everyone through the Eureeca platform. By connecting a diverse range of companies with global investors, Eureeca aims to broaden access to financial opportunities across multiple regions.

Eureeca operates as one of the only multi-regulated platforms of its kind globally, with approvals from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Securities Commission (SC) in Malaysia and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE . As Eureeca continues to expand its offerings, it remains committed to providing a user-friendly, global and compliant investment experience.

For more information, please visit https://info.eureeca.com/lulu-ipo

Instagram | X (Twitter) | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contacts:

Yasmin Oronos / Wala Amara

yasmin.oronos@lunapr.io / wala@lunapr.io

Luna PR