New hires across retail, customer service, technology and IT

Emiratisation rate at 51 per cent is among the highest in ADX listed companies

76 per cent of total female workforce is Emirati

Dubai, UAE: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) to participate in the NAFIS initiative that will involve the hiring and empowering of more than 500 Emirati professionals in its retail, customer service, technology and IT space in a span of five years. Providing the new hires with the skills, expertise and platform to excel, the initiative strongly supports their career progression in the telco industry and significantly contributes to the UAE’s national agenda to move towards a knowledge-based economy.

The MoU was signed by Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, and H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council - the federal entity responsible for NAFIS - at GITEX Global 2022, one of the region’s largest technology events. Senior officials from both entities witnessed this significant moment. The signing acts as an extension of etisalat by e&’s Emiratisation efforts and builds on the success of the partnership held earlier this year with the Ruler’s Court in Al Dhafra Region.

As per the latest agreement, etisalat by e& will focus on hiring 100 UAE nationals by the end of 2022. It will also facilitate training programmes that contribute to developing and enhancing their skills and expertise in their current roles.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “NAFIS reflects the interest of our wise leadership for UAE citizens to equip the next generation with competencies that are founded on curiosity, openness and a diverse range of professional skillsets. This can only be achieved by providing them with opportunities that meet their aspirations and ambitions for the future. Since the inception of NAFIS, the programme has collaborated with key private sector partners to provide job opportunities that meet the qualifications and aspirations of capable and talented UAE nationals.

“The NAFIS agreement with etisalat by e& meets these requirements, highlighting the joint effort to create opportunities for 500 UAE nationals and contribute to the overall growth of the UAE economy. The telecom sector has always been a major enabler of job creation, especially in information technology, marketing and technical areas, as well as customer service and sales. This is a positive development for the younger generation who are actively looking to participate in the retail sector.”

Al Mazrouei indicated that the recruitment plan with etisalat by e& will take place in a phased manner, making sure the UAE Nationals are equipped with the tools to take on their new roles in the telecom, technology and retail sectors. “Thanks to partners like etisalat by e&, these opportunities will go a long way in benefitting the immense talent in the country and adding value to their career path of choice.”

Masood Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&, said: “We are proud to be part of the NAFIS initiative and play a critical role in contributing to the UAE leadership’s vision of creating opportunities for Emiratisation in the private sector. We will work closely with the potential candidates to identify their competencies and support their career growth in the communications and IT sector. This is a testament to the continuous efforts etisalat by e& has put into investing in UAE National talent and guiding them to become the future leaders, in line with the aspirations of the government. In the telecom and technology sector, one of the most vital sectors that contribute to the country’s economy, these new hires will play an integral role in progressing the country’s digital economy and raise its competitiveness across various global indicators.”

Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Human Resources Officer, etisalat by e&, said: “For more than four decades, we have worked tirelessly to explore limitless possibilities for hiring and empowering Emirati talent with the right skills and working environment. The partnership with NAFIS will enable etisalat by e& to ramp up efforts in providing new job opportunities across our departments, mainly in the sales, customer service, technology and IT departments. We plan to appoint 100 UAE nationals in these areas, making them brand ambassadors. This will also include empowering new employees with training and upgrading their skills and knowledge, chiefly through our partnerships with globally renowned universities so that we can meet the varying requirements of the departments and prepare them for the future.”

The collaboration between etisalat by e& and NAFIS includes supporting initiatives and programmes aimed at encouraging UAE nationals to work in the private sector and enjoy the benefits that will serve their long-term professional interests.

etisalat by e& is also committed to encouraging other private sector partners to participate and register with the NAFIS programme and implement such initiatives and programmes within their organisations. As part of the initiative, new employees will undergo a 33-day training programme comprising product and soft skills training, mainly training them on the sales framework, transaction system and interaction guide, whilst upgrading their business know-how and knowledge of various products and services.

Earlier this year, etisalat by e& concluded an MoU with the Ruler’s Court from the Al Dhafra region with an objective to provide job opportunities for more than 100 Emiratis across call centres, preparing them to become tomorrow’s leaders.

Moreover, etisalat by e& has achieved one of the highest Emiratisation rates in the country, reaching a 51 per cent talent pool of UAE nationals. It is one of the first companies to encourage and empower Emirati women in the ICT sector, with 76 per cent of total female employees comprising UAE Nationals.

There are several training programmes made available by etisalat by e& for UAE National employees such as the AI Graduate Programme as well as courses focused on the professional development of the youth who are leaders of the future.

Already, 100 graduates were recruited for the AI Graduate Programme as part of the activities lined up in preparation for the completion of 50 years of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group). These graduates were also trained in affiliate programmes related to customer service, finance, sales and business that was offered by e& enterprise, a specialist business pillar of e&. The IQRAA platform, the first-of-its-kind AI-powered educational mobile application, will also provide a comprehensive and distinct set of educational content. It is the first platform in the region to integrate blockchain technology into human resource operations.

